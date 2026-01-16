Ferrari fever in Palm Beach: a secret One-Off is crashing the party

Palm Beach is officially preparing to be painted Rosso Corsa once again. From February 13 to 15, 2026, the “Palm Beach Cavallino Classic” returns to celebrate its 35th anniversary, proving that “35 Years of Love for Ferrari” is less of a slogan and more of a lifestyle choice for those with exceptionally deep pockets.

This year, the event is ditching its usual haunts for the more spacious and undeniably posh backdrop of The Boca Raton, a move that signals the festival’s evolution from a simple gathering of old cars into a massive international hub for the global Ferrari collector elite.

The 2026 edition isn’t just about polishing vintage hubcaps. The schedule is a relentless marathon of high-end automotive indulgence, featuring the Tour d’Eleganza, the prestigious Concorso d’Eleganza, and the Classic & Sports Sunday. However, the real “shocker” for the traditionalists is the addition of the Cavallino Auction by RM Sotheby’s. Now, instead of just envying your neighbor’s rare Ferrari, you can actually outbid them on a curated selection of high-profile vehicles right there on the spot.

Maranello is ensuring that the dialogue between past and present remains loud and clear. While the Ferrari Classiche department and the Ferrari Foundation will display icons like the 812 Competizione Tailor Made and the charitable SP3 “599+1”, the modern era is crashing the party with some serious heavy hitters. The weekend’s absolute showstopper is the 849 Testarossa, set to be unveiled during the “Party Under the Stars” following its North American premiere.

The high-octane guest list continues with the Ferrari Amalfi, which will be busy with exclusive dynamic tests, and the Ferrari Purosangue, Maranello’s four-door, four-seat vision. To keep the suspense high, a brand-new One-Off will debut at Casa Ferrari, specifically designed to make even the world’s most seasoned collectors feel a sudden, urgent need to check their bank balances.