Ferrari F80: the hypercar brakes harder than any other, pushing physics to its limits

The new Ferrari F80 presents itself as the latest engineering marvel from the Maranello automaker, a hypercar conceived to surpass every limit and redefine the performance parameters of the entire Prancing Horse range. As is tradition for the most exclusive Ferraris, the F80 is not content with simply amazing, because this car wants to dominate. And it does so especially in the field of deceleration, where it reaches milestones never seen before on a road car from the automaker.

Ferrari F80 sets new braking record: 100-0 km/h in just 28 meters

The braking system is the technological heart of this revolutionary vehicle. The silicon carbide discs, derived directly from experience gained in motorsport, ensure optimal thermal dispersion and consistent performance even in the most extreme conditions. In combination with active and sophisticated aerodynamics, the F80 reaches levels of braking power never recorded on a Ferrari.

According to official data released by the Italian brand, the F80 is capable of going from 100 to 0 km/h in just 28 meters, while stopping from 200 to 0 km/h requires only 98 meters. For comparison, the Ferrari F8 Tributo stops from 100 km/h in 34.8 meters, the Porsche 911 GT3 in 34.5 meters, and the SF90 Stradale in 32.8 meters. The F80, therefore, establishes itself as the Ferrari with the best braking in history. But the surprise doesn’t end here, given that even the legendary McLaren Senna, famous for its extreme lightness (1,198 kg) and its 100 meters from 200 to 0 km/h, has been beaten.

The Ferrari F80, despite having a more complex hybrid system, manages to stop in less space, surpassing even one of the most iconic supercars of the decade. On the engine front, the F80 combines a V6 engine with Formula 1-derived technology, capable of delivering 900 HP, with an electric system of 300 HP, for an impressive total of 1,200 HP. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h is covered in just 2.15 seconds, while 200 km/h arrives in a clean 5.75 seconds. And all this, incredibly, without a V12.