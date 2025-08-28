Ferrari F80 hits the road with first details highlighted | Video

The Ferrari F80 is the most powerful and fastest road-going Prancing Horse ever built. It is also the most technologically advanced, though in its pursuit of efficiency and aerodynamics, it sacrifices some of the romantic allure that characterized its predecessors. With its reduced cylinder count and styling heavily dictated by airflow, some of its emotional appeal is lost. Perhaps for this reason, several prototypes recently filmed by Varryx near Maranello’s production site have been spotted in subdued colors like gray, silver, and black.

Ferrari F80: the most powerful and fastest road car in Maranello’s history

These tones soften the car’s design language, masking some of the controversial styling elements that enthusiasts have yet to fully embrace. That doesn’t mean the Ferrari F80 lacks sex appeal, far from it, but comparisons to past icons such as the GTO, F40, F50, Enzo, and LaFerrari are tough to sustain.

A flagship of Ferrari’s technological research applied to road cars, the F80 continues the bloodline of Maranello’s halo supercars. Its production run coincides with Ferrari’s 80th anniversary in 2027, when the final units will be built to celebrate the milestone.

This road-going beast pushes performance to unprecedented levels. As mentioned, the F80’s design has bowed almost entirely to aerodynamic necessity. Some elements reduce the sensuality of the shape, impacting the artistic purity that might have been achieved with a freer hand. Still, the overall design is striking, functional, and imposing, with sheer visual impact outweighing the more delicate sex appeal of its predecessors.

At the heart of the Ferrari F80 lies a V6 engine, a radical downsizing for a Maranello supercar of this caliber. Many purists lament the absence of a V12 or even a V8, but once again, efficiency has prevailed.

This six-cylinder unit draws direct lineage from Ferrari’s racing machinery, particularly Formula 1 power units and the Le Mans–winning 499P hypercar. Two turbochargers and hybrid assistance push combined output to around 1,200 hp, 900 of which come from the internal combustion engine alone.

The performance figures are staggering. The F80 sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.1 seconds and from 0 to 200 km/h in 5.75 seconds, with a top speed exceeding 350 km/h. More telling than straight-line numbers, however, is its lap time at Fiorano: 1’15″30.

That makes it quicker than the FXX, nearly on par with the FXX K, and just a heartbeat away from the legendary 333 SP, despite the latter’s use of slick tires. The F80 is nearly 10 seconds faster than the Enzo and about 4.5 seconds ahead of LaFerrari. Nothing more needs to be said.