Ferrari F80, here’s the new hypercar on track for the first time

The 2024 Ferrari World Finals, held at the Imola track in Italy, delivered special emotions to both participants and spectators, who enjoyed a unique show despite unfavorable weather conditions. Many Ferraris took to the track: from XX Programme cars to F1 Clienti vehicles, along with Challenge and Club Competizioni GT cars. The Sport Prototipi Clienti with the 499 Modificata also ran between the curbs of the circuit.

Ferrari F80 makes its first public appearance

The brand new Ferrari F80 was present, generating great interest and curiosity among attendees. For the first time, this supercar was shown in action with its definitive aesthetic design, offering itself to the aesthetic and sonic judgment of those who witnessed its track laps. Alongside it were the 499P cars, to which it is technically related. The Hypercars repeated this year the success achieved in 2023 at the legendary 24 Hours of Le Mans.

At the Autodromo Enzo e Dino Ferrari in Imola, a very successful tribute to the Prancing Horse’s sporting activities was created, involving a huge number of clients and fans. The sporting aspect was primarily shaped by over 120 drivers competing in various Ferrari Challenge battles. After fierce competition during the World Finals, the Pirelli Trophy went to Bence Valint (Ferrari Budapest – Rossocorsa), while the Pirelli Am Trophy was won by James Owen (Meridien Modena). They are the new world champions in their category.

World titles also went to Henry Hassid (Kessel Racing) in the Shell Cup, Eric Cheung (Formula Racing) in the Shell Cup Am, and Qwin Wietlisbach (CDP – D&C Racing) in the Pirelli 488 Trophy. Once again, Ferrari managed to excite enthusiasts, who turned out in large numbers throughout the weekend, despite unfavorable weather conditions that made track action more challenging. The Imola World Finals were engaging. The track confirmed the enthusiasm for this all-Ferrari event, which will take place at Mugello next year. The countdown has already begun.