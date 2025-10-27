Ferrari F76: the first digital hypercar celebrates the legend of Le Mans

2025 confirms itself as a year of great ferment for Ferrari, not only on the sporting level but also on the creative one. After the third consecutive triumph at the 24 Hours of Le Mans with the 499P, the Maranello automaker has decided to pay tribute to its history with an unconventional project: the Ferrari F76, the first entirely digital hypercar ever created by the brand.

Ferrari unveils F76 Virtual Hypercar for Hyperclub Members as digital NFT collectible

Unlike traditional supercars, the F76 does not exist in physical form. It is a model conceived for the virtual world and intended for members of the exclusive Hyperclub program, an initiative that unites design, technology and passion. The name recalls the success achieved 76 years ago at Le Mans by the Ferrari 166 MM Touring, driven by Luigi Chinetti and Lord Selsdon, the Prancing Horse’s first overall victory in the legendary French endurance race.

The design is signed by the Ferrari Centro Stile directed by Flavio Manzoni, and represents a radical vision of what a Ferrari of the future could be. Sculpted lines, fluid surfaces and a double fuselage separated by a central channel define an extreme aerodynamic body, designed to maximize flow efficiency. The rear is dominated by a large diffuser and suspended wing, while the side profile reveals echoes of iconic models like the F80 and, to a lesser extent, the 288 GTO.

The interior follows the same experimental philosophy. The two seats are located in separate cockpits, connected by drive-by-wire systems that synchronize commands and driving sensations, almost like in a competition aircraft. The F76 is designed to be shared: both occupants can interact with the vehicle and experience it immersively.

Every detail stems from a parametric and biomimetic design process, which merges architecture, engineering and computer science in a completely new visual language. The car is not just an object to admire but also a collectible NFT, with three graphic versions released progressively to Hyperclub subscribers.

With the F76, Ferrari opens a window on a future in which the concept of a sports car transcends physical boundaries and becomes a digital experience, while maintaining the brand’s spirit intact. It is a tribute to the past and, at the same time, a signal of how the passion for speed can evolve in an increasingly connected and immaterial era.