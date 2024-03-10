Ferrari F40 stolen 24 years ago found, comes back home to its owner

Envision owning a cherished Ferrari F40, only for it to vanish into thin air, and then, against all odds, it finds its way back to you two and a half decades later. This tale, which sounds like it’s lifted straight from the pages of a gripping novel, unfolded in reality with assistance from Art Recovery International.

The CEO and driving force behind Art Recovery International, Christopher A. Marinello, took to his LinkedIn and X (formerly Twitter) to broadcast this astonishing recovery. He revealed that this Ferrari F40, decked out in the striking Rosso Corsa hue, was purloined on April 16, 2000. The theft occurred outside a hotel in the serene town of Villasanta, near Monza, Italy, where the thieves made their audacious move.

A Ferrari F40 stolen 25 years ago is found and returns home

Fast forward to 2024, the Ferrari, long thought lost, was unearthed in a secret spot. The intricate dance of negotiation that followed ended in a discreet settlement, culminating in the prized vehicle’s joyful return to its rightful owner. Marinello painted a picture of the resolution process, hinting at a complex ballet involving “three sets of legal teams, two critical agreements, and an exceptionally satisfied insurance firm.”

The saga brought immense joy to the Ferrari’s owner, especially since the car’s market value has soared to upwards of $2.5 million, highlighting the vehicle’s allure and historical significance. A pristine 1992 model of the Ferrari F40 recently commanded a price of $3.1 million at the Mecum Kissimmee 2024 auction, held in January.

To express his deep gratitude towards the legal counsel who played a pivotal role in this recovery, the owner extended an invitation for an exclusive “review” session of the Ferrari, promising an exhilarating test drive on both the open road and the racetrack. Marinello, eager to share this joyous turn of events, confirmed his participation in this unique experience to his LinkedIn circle.

Art Recovery International, as detailed on its official site, boasts a cadre of seasoned professionals, including lawyers, investigators, and provenance experts, strategically positioned across the globe in nations such as the UK, USA, France, Switzerland, Germany, and Austria. Known for reclaiming stolen art worth over $500 million, the firm’s venture into the automotive sphere with the Ferrari flagship marks a thrilling new chapter in its history.

This remarkable recovery story emerged shortly after a similar tale captured public attention in the UK: the return of a Ferrari F512M, once owned by F1 legend Gerhard Berger, nearly three decades after its disappearance during the 1995 San Marino Grand Prix.