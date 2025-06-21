Ferrari F40 in Azzurro Hyperion up for auction in Monterey

The Ferrari F40 is, for many, the supercar par excellence. Every piece of news about it captures attention, especially when it comes to the sale of a particular example. This is the case of a unique version, dubbed “Blue Chip,” which will go to auction in Monterey in mid-August on behalf of RM Sotheby’s.

What makes this car special? The color. All F40s left the Maranello factory in Rosso Corsa, except for a single officially recognized unit in Giallo Modena. Over the years, however, several examples have undergone aesthetic modifications, and the one featured in the auction stands out for an extremely rare shade: Azzurro Hyperion. This is the car with chassis number 84647, which received this configuration following an extensive customization intervention.

Ferrari F40 “Blue Chip” at auction: the only example in Azzurro Hyperion with LM upgrades

Originally delivered in Italy in 1992, the car has been updated with elements inspired by the track version LM: it mounts a racing gearbox made by Michelotto, improved wastegates, Tubi Style exhausts, adjustable suspension with lifting kit, upgraded Brembo GT brakes and 18-inch wheels. The interior has also been customized with blue Alcantara upholstery, completing a truly extraordinary specification.

Under the hood remains the legendary 2.9-liter twin-turbo V8, capable of delivering 478 HP on a weight of just 1,100 kg. Extreme performance, but above all a raw and sensory driving experience, as few cars in history have been able to offer. The F40 is often considered Enzo Ferrari’s spiritual testament, being the last road car presented before his death.

The example, certified by Ferrari Classiche in 2013 (before the modifications), was sold new in Bologna, Italy, where it remained until 1998, before being exported to the United Kingdom. Here it passed through the hands of various collectors, including television presenter Paul Martin, until reaching the current owner.

In 2021, it was entrusted to Simon Furlonger Cars for a complete mechanical and aesthetic customization intervention. The transformation concluded with the repaint in Azzurro Hyperion, a color that today gives it an even more exclusive aura.

Sales estimates range between 2.5 and 2.8 million dollars. A significant price for a unique piece that represents a rare combination of performance, history and originality. The Blue Chip F40 is a bold and modern reinterpretation of one of the most iconic cars ever built. And, once again, the Ferrari F40 manages to leave its mark.