Ferrari F355 Berlinetta becomes even more spectacular with this restomod

With increasing frequency, we see works that bring technical updates to highly appealing historical vehicles. The most recent intervention of this type concerns the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta. It was carried out by Evoluto Automobili, a start-up from the United Kingdom. The splendid Maranello supercar, in its new guise, features a carbon fiber body with stylistic elements different from the original ones, designed by Callum Designs, which reduce its elegance without adding anything in terms of sportiness. The interiors have also been revised to modernize them. The authors of the work didn’t spare the 3.5-liter V8 engine, whose power has been increased to 420 horsepower, compared to the 380 HP of the original model.

Ferrari F355 Berlinetta: here’s the restomod by Evoluto

The restomod program aimed to “reimagine the iconic Italian supercar of the 90s, combining advanced driving dynamics, cutting-edge technology, and engineering that redefines the class.” All this without compromising the analog driving experience, which greatly contributed to the success of the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta, still loved today for the splendor of its features and the finesse of its dynamic aspects.

In addition to the modifications made, others can be added at the customers’ request, to better align the product with their personal tastes. At present, there is no information on the performance level offered by this restomod model, but the figures should be very significant, given that the Maranello supercar, in its standard version with 40 horsepower less, is capable of accelerating from 0 to 100 km/h in 4.7 seconds and reaching a top speed of over 295 km/h.

On the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta revised by Evoluto Automobili, many points of the chassis have been reinforced, with carbon fiber elements that improve torsional rigidity by 23%. The standard wheels have been replaced with 19-inch ones, paired with modern compound Michelin Pilot Sport 4S tires.

For the braking system, a Brembo with four and six-piston calipers was chosen. If desired, customers are offered the option of carbon-ceramic discs, available as an option. The creators of this restomod based on the Ferrari F355 Berlinetta have planned a limited production of 55 units, if they find as many owners willing to modify their Ferrari in this way. No information is yet available on prices.