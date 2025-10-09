Ferrari EV: first details revealed on the battery and chassis

On the occasion of Capital Markets Day 2025, Ferrari presented the first technical details of its first 100% electric car, a project that represents a historic turning point for the Prancing Horse. The brand’s future BEV is now almost ready for production and integrates over sixty patented solutions, confirming a completely internal development approach.

Ferrari reveals first electric supercar details

The chassis and body are made of 75% recycled aluminum, with an estimated reduction of 6.7 tons of CO₂ for each car produced. The proportions follow those typical of mid-rear-engine berlinettas, with reduced overhangs, advanced driving position and battery completely integrated into the floor. 85% of the modules are located as low as possible, achieving a center of gravity 80 millimeters lower than an equivalent combustion model.

The chassis houses a dampened mechanical subframe in the rear section, designed to contain noise and vibrations in the cabin without compromising rigidity or dynamic behavior. Ferrari has developed two electric axles internally, each with two permanent magnet synchronous motors and Halbach rotors derived from Formula 1 technology. The front axle achieves a power density of 3.23 kW/kg with 93% efficiency, while the rear reaches 4.8 kW/kg with the same efficiency. The front inverter weighs just 9 kg and delivers 300 kW of power.

The 122 kWh battery, designed and assembled in Maranello, offers a record energy density of 195 Wh/kg, the highest today among electric cars. It consists of 210 cells divided into 15 modules, with a maximum voltage of 880 V and a charging power of 350 kW. The cooling system optimizes thermal distribution, ensuring constant performance even during the most intense phases of use.

As per Ferrari tradition, dynamics remain at the center of the project. The Vehicle Control Unit updates parameters 200 times per second, while paddles on the steering wheel allow torque and power to be modulated on five levels. Three driving modes are available (Range, Tour and Performance) with a sensor that captures and amplifies mechanical vibrations to give the driver a divine artificial sound, designed to replace the emotional component of the V8 or V12.

The front axle, at 210 kW, can be deactivated at any speed, transforming the car into rear-wheel drive when conditions permit. In Performance Launch mode, the overall torque at the wheels exceeds 8,000 Nm, a value that anticipates the performance potential of the model.