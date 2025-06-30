Ferrari, double debut in Amalfi: two new icons unveiled in a world premiere

From July 1st to 3rd, Ferrari will transform Amalfi into an open-air stage for an exclusive international event, so far shrouded in secrecy. The city is preparing to experience three days that will make it resemble an Italian Monaco, hosting guests from every corner of the planet and two world premieres: the Ferrari Amalfi and Ferrari Amalfi Spider.

The marina will become the beating heart of the “Ferrari Village” with spectacular setups, immersive spaces, VIP areas, and breathtaking scenography that will transform the breakwater into an exclusive theater. The event will be an authentic sensory experience, with shows, gala dinners, private test drives, and activities dedicated to discovering the excellences of the Amalfi Coast.

The new models, which bear the name of the host city, represent a refined evolution of the Ferrari Roma. There’s no shortage of sinuous design, high-end materials, and cutting-edge technologies in the name of Italian style, as always.

Among the invited guests, prominent figures from the United Arab Emirates, United States, China, and Russia are expected, who will stay in 5-star hotels between Amalfi and Ravello, some of which have been booked exclusively for the occasion.

Anticipation is growing not only for the Amalfi event, but also for future Ferrari models already in development, including the first 100% electric vehicle expected in 2026, and the mysterious SC40 and CZ26 projects, which could also be subjects of previews from the Prancing Horse leadership.