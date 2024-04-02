Ferrari Dino 308 GT4: a video celebrates the least beloved Ferrari among enthusiasts

The Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 is the star of a video published on Harry’s Garage YouTube channel. This is one of the brand’s cars least loved by enthusiasts, but it still carries that Prancing Horse charm. This model was the first to mount the mid-engine V8 road car. In a way, it anticipated the future of the brand.

Its stylistic design bears the signature of Marcello Gandini for Bertone. It cannot be described as one of the best works of the Italian designer, but it must be admitted that developing the theme of a 2+2 car, with its mechanical architecture, is something extremely difficult, even for the best.

In total, the Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 was produced in 2,826 units between 1974 and 1980, when its commercial cycle came to an end. It made its public debut at the 1973 Paris Motor Show. From the very beginning, it was a model that enthusiasts did not like, due to its unusual style and less graceful proportions compared to other Ferraris.

The Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 was not aesthetically pleasing, even though Marcello Gandini had managed to reconcile well the difficult and contrasting elements that had delimited his work. Moreover, its style had a certain resemblance to some Lamborghini: not the best for Prancing Horse lovers.

If the aesthetics were not very engaging, the same cannot be said for the mechanics. The heart of the model is in fact a refined 3-liter V8 engine that develops a maximum power of 255 horsepower at 7700 rpm, exerted on a weight of 1150 kilograms and discharged to the rear wheels with the support of a 5-speed manual transmission.

The maximum speed reaches 250 km/h, despite its robust chassis. The braking system consists of 4 ventilated discs. Despite its enormous aesthetic flaws, the Ferrari Dino 308 GT4 was capable of delivering excellent driving emotions.