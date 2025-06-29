Ferrari Daytona SP3 vs Pagani Huayra: who wins the drag race?

Cars like the Ferrari Daytona SP3 and the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC don’t just limit themselves to being engineering masterpieces, because they represent the very essence of driving pleasure and the purest emotions. Calling them works of art is almost reductive, because these models go well beyond common categories. They weren’t born for drag races, it’s true, but their nobility and their performance DNA make them perfectly at ease even on that terrain, with numbers capable of making your pulse race.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 vs Pagani Huayra Roadster BC: Italian supercar drag race showdown

The carwow team knows this well, having put these two Italian supercars head-to-head in a standing drag race over the classic quarter mile. On one side is the Ferrari Daytona SP3, a marvel from Maranello, equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 capable of delivering 840 horsepower and 697 Nm of torque. The power is transmitted to the rear wheels through a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, while the weight stands at 1,600 kg.

On the other side of the straight is the Pagani Huayra Roadster BC, one of Horacio Pagani’s most fascinating creations, powered by a twin-turbo AMG 6.0-liter V12, capable of developing 802 horsepower and a massive 1,050 Nm of torque. Compared to the Prancing Horse supercar, it can count on lower weight: just 1,350 kg, with strictly rear-wheel drive and a 7-speed automated manual transmission.

Both share the pleasure of driving with the wind in your hair, thanks to the removable hardtop, but which of the two will prevail in this challenge? On paper, the Ferrari starts as the favorite, but the Pagani’s reduced weight could shuffle the cards.

We won’t reveal the result, so as to leave you the pleasure of discovery. The video also includes a rolling start test over half a mile. To know the final outcome and enjoy the sound of these beasts, you just need to press play and turn up the volume.