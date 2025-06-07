Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made: a unique expression of style and passion

The Ferrari Daytona SP3 represents one of the stylistic and technical peaks of Maranello’s production. Designed by Flavio Manzoni, it’s a supercar that unites heritage and avant-garde in a combination that leaves no one indifferent. Sculpted lines, track prototype proportions, and a naturally aspirated V12 that evokes the best Italian automotive tradition. An exclusive model, part of the prestigious Icona Series, inaugurated with the Monza SP1 and SP2.

What makes this specimen even more unique is Ferrari’s Tailor Made program, which allows sartorial customization without compromising the brand’s identity. In this case, the client chose an extremely refined color configuration, with Rubino Transitional carbon-effect paint for the bodywork, paired with matte gold wheels, for a color combination studied down to the smallest detail.

Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made: with these modifications it becomes even more elegant

The interior is upholstered in Alcantara Revolution, with a predominant blue tone, applied to seats, dashboard, and door panels. A bold choice, perhaps questionable on a chromatic level, but consistent with the project’s bespoke approach. Nothing has been modified from a technical standpoint: the heart of the Daytona SP3 remains the exceptional 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, completely internal combustion, capable of developing 840 hp. Regarding performance, the supercar accelerates from 0 to 60 mph in 2.85 seconds and from 0 to 124 mph in 7.4 seconds, reaching a top speed exceeding 211 mph.

The mechanics are based on the LaFerrari Aperta platform, but the SP3 differs profoundly in approach and stylistic language. Its design was inspired by some of Ferrari’s most legendary sports prototypes of the ’60s, particularly the 330 P4 and the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale designed by Pininfarina. It’s no coincidence that the Daytona SP3 evokes in its name one of the Scuderia’s most celebrated triumphs, the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona.

Despite technological progress and the sector’s increasing electrification, the Daytona SP3 remains a technical and emotional manifesto: a car that celebrates pure mechanics, driving pleasure, and the unmistakable sound of a Ferrari V12. In an era where silence seems to find space around curves, this vehicle forcefully and stylishly reminds us what it means to drive a car without compromises.