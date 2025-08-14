Ferrari Daytona SP3: everything you need to know about the one-off going up for auction in Monterey

On August 16, during the prestigious RM Sotheby’s auction in Monterey, a one-off 2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 ‘Tailor Made’ will go under the hammer for charity. The proceeds, with no buyer’s commission, will be entirely donated to educational projects, in an initiative personally promoted by Ferrari’s top management in Maranello.

2025 Ferrari Daytona SP3 Tailor Made: one-off model to be auctioned for charity in Monterey

Known as the 599+1, this special build adds to the 599 Daytona SP3 units originally produced and reserved for Ferrari’s most loyal clients. The starting bid is set at $3 million, though it’s likely that offers will far exceed this figure.

The Tailor Made department has created an exclusive configuration, featuring a two-tone livery in exposed carbon fiber and Giallo Modena, inspired by the cover of a historic Cavallino yearbook. The interior showcases an innovative fabric made from recycled tires, paired with carbon fiber trim. Completing the lot is a Maranello carbon clutch with an ultra-suede Giallo Modena Q-cycle lining, the same material used inside the car.

Part of the Icona series alongside the Monza SP1 and SP2, the Ferrari Daytona SP3 pays tribute to legendary models such as the 330 P4 and the 250 P5 Berlinetta Speciale Pininfarina. Under the hood lies a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing 840 hp, delivering 0–100 km/h in 2.85 seconds, 0–200 km/h in 7.4 seconds, and a top speed of over 340 km/h.

The allure of the Daytona SP3 goes beyond its performance figures: even at low speeds, it offers a rich sensory experience, with pure mechanical sound, thrilling driving dynamics, and a design that blends muscularity with elegance.

The winning bidder will be able to view the car at Casa Ferrari during the Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance before its official delivery. For collectors, it represents instant entry into the exclusive circle of Daytona SP3 owners, with the added symbolic and philanthropic value of a one-off model created to leave its mark both on the road and in the marque’s history.