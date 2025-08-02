Ferrari Daytona Competizione heads to auction with $10 million estimate

An authentic motorsport legend is preparing to go under the hammer at one of the year’s most anticipated auctions. Christie’s will present an ultra-rare Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Competizione Serie III, better known as the Daytona, with an estimate between $8 and $10 million. A figure that reflects the exceptional sporting history and absolute exclusivity of this specimen.

Rare 1973 Ferrari Daytona Competizione heads to Christie’s with $8-10M estimate

Produced in 1973, this Ferrari is one of only five Serie III units built by the Maranello automaker specifically for endurance racing. This is not a modified road version, but a true competition weapon. The car was entrusted to the legendary North American Racing Team (NART), Ferrari’s official team for the US market, and participated in some of the most iconic endurance events of the 1970s.

Chassis number 16407 made its competitive debut at Watkins Glen in 1973, finishing sixth overall. But its record would go well beyond that: in 1974 it participated in the 24 Hours of Le Mans, achieving fifth place in class. Its moment of glory came in 1979, when, six years after its debut, it conquered the category victory and an incredible second place overall at the 24 Hours of Daytona, beating much more modern cars thanks to extraordinary reliability and Ferrari build quality.

Under the hood, the Daytona Competizione mounts an evolved version of the classic Ferrari V12, combined with a series of technical solutions developed specifically for racing: reinforced braking system, refined aerodynamics, and an advanced cooling system. All elements designed to withstand the extreme conditions of long-duration competitions.

After remaining in the same private collection for over forty years, the car was sold in 2020 and restored with extreme care to bring it back to original racing condition. The work involved every aspect of the car, from mechanics to livery, and brought to light a masterpiece in impeccable condition. Its rebirth was celebrated in 2024 with participation in the prestigious Pebble Beach Concours d’Elegance, where it won the Enzo Ferrari Trophy, reserved for the most representative Prancing Horse models.

The car will be sold complete with detailed historical documentation, original tool set, and even a period spare wheel. An unrepeatable opportunity for collectors and enthusiasts, who will be able to acquire an authentic piece of Ferrari history, a direct witness to an unrepeatable era of motorsport.