Ferrari claims its 5-seat electric beast is still a “real Ferrari”

Purists have been clutching their rosaries ever since Maranello pulled the sheet off the Ferrari Luce. To the diehards, the Prancing Horse’s first all-electric model is nothing short of high treason, a heavy battery pack on wheels that ruthlessly tossed out roaring combustion engines, iconic silhouettes, and decades of sacred heritage. But if you ask Ferrari, you’re simply holding the magnifying glass upside down.

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At the Goodwood Festival of Speed, Pietro Virgolin, Ferrari’s global marketing chief, stepped into the lion’s den to defend the Luce against pitchfork-wielding traditionalists. According to Virgolin, beneath its polarizing skin, the Luce was forged with the exact same uncompromising philosophy as any classic icon from Maranello. “From every single perspective, this is a real Ferrari”, he insisted, brushing off accusations that the brand had traded its soul for a charging port.

To prove it, Maranello points to an array of track-derived wizardry. The Luce packs four independent electric motors paired with an active suspension system that recalibrates handling dynamics in real time. And that massive, painted front section that looks like an oversized hood? It’s actually a gigantic active wing designed like an aerodynamic suit wrapped around the blacked-out cabin cell.

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Then comes the real shocker for the faithful: five seats. A production Ferrari where you can legally shuttle four passengers without forcing anyone into an orthopedic position is completely unprecedented. Yet, Virgolin dismisses the idea that extra seats make the Luce a tame family cruiser, reminding critics that Maranello only builds sports cars.

The performance figures certainly back up the bravado. The Luce rockets from zero to 120 mph in a blistering 6.7 seconds. With a short wheelbase and a low center of gravity, Ferrari promises handling dynamics that closely emulate a classic Berlinetta. Better yet, Maranello is tackling EV obsolescence head-on by engineering modular, swappable battery architecture, ensuring future tech upgrades keep the car on the road indefinitely.

Crucially, Ferrari eschewed fake gearshifts and synthesized V12 sound effects, choosing instead to let authentic electric performance speak for itself. Whether purists like it or not, Maranello intends for this high-voltage machine to be driven forever.