Ferrari CEO promises an electric masterpiece of design and innovation, revealed in three phases

The first Ferrari electric car is ready to make its debut and, as confirmed by CEO Benedetto Vigna, will be presented on October 9th. The announcement came during a recent conference call, where the CEO of the Prancing Horse shared new details about the launch strategy for this highly anticipated zero-emission model.

Ferrari Elettrica: approaching debut with first deliveries from October 2026

“As anticipated in February, the presentation of the much-awaited Ferrari Electric is coming,” said Vigna. “This new model represents a unique innovation of its kind, worthy of Ferrari’s tradition of excellence. A true masterpiece of technology, design, and unique features, it promises to be an exciting journey discovering the future of the automobile.”

The CEO explained that the vehicle will be unveiled in three distinct phases, starting with the Capital Markets Day on October 9th. “Starting from October, during our Capital Markets Day, we will present the technological heart of the Ferrari Elettrica. At the beginning of 2026, we will preview the look and interior design concept. A few months later, in the following spring, we will culminate with the world premiere, revealing this perfect combination of technology and design. The first deliveries of the model will start as planned in October 2026.”

The first step, therefore, will not be a complete presentation. On October 9th, Ferrari will focus on the “technological heart” of the new electric car: likely, this will be the opportunity to unveil the platform, powertrain architecture, batteries, and management systems. This phase will outline the technical DNA of the model, which will have to interpret in an electric key the performance and driving emotion that have always distinguished the Maranello car manufacturer.

To see the exterior design and the cockpit, however, we’ll need to wait until early 2026, while the complete reveal is scheduled for spring of the same year. Only then will the model be unveiled in its entirety, ready for the commercial debut the following autumn.