Ferrari California stuck on the beach: gets rescued by an ox cart

A curious incident in India shows this 550-horsepower Ferrari California T getting stuck on Revdanda beach, south of Mumbai. The driver, Abhishek Jugalkishore Tapadiya, found himself in an embarrassing situation but was rescued by an ox cart.

Ferrari California T stuck on beach gets rescued by two oxen

The video of the incident shows the Ferrari sinking in the sand, while attempts to push it out seemed futile. That’s when an ox cart driver decided to intervene. With the strength of his sturdy animals and a rope, he managed to free the supercar, proving that sometimes power isn’t just measured in horsepower.

However, the story doesn’t end there. After the rescue, local authorities launched an investigation to understand how a Ferrari could end up stranded in such a situation. Tapadiya was charged with reckless driving, an offense that in India carries fines of up to 5,000 rupees, approximately 50 dollars.

Another episode, not entirely unusual, that affects some countries is the vandalization of supercars. In Brazil, a Ferrari California that had been parked on a sidewalk for 3 days became the target of vandalism. The car, parked without protection, suffered acts of vandalism such as writing on the bodywork and eggs thrown on the windshield, but without serious damage.