Ferrari bursts into flames in shocking video as fire spreads within seconds

A black Ferrari has been completely destroyed in a fire that broke out in Tin Shui Wai, in the north-western part of Hong Kong, without causing any injuries. The driver managed to leave the car after noticing smoke coming from the rear area, and firefighters arrived within minutes and brought the flames under control before the fire could spread to other vehicles or people nearby.

Ferrari bursts into flames in Hong Kong as video goes viral

Images shared on social media show the Maranello supercar engulfed by an intense blaze, with flames apparently developing from the engine cover area and reducing the bodywork to a charred wreck within minutes. The causes remain unknown for now, and the competent authorities will need to determine what triggered the fire.

Among the theories that circulated in the hours after the incident, people mentioned a possible mechanical failure, an electrical system malfunction, or overheating linked to the particularly high temperatures recorded in Hong Kong in recent days. However, none of these explanations has received official confirmation so far. Technical investigations into fires involving high-performance cars generally take time, especially when heat damage compromises much of the mechanical and electronic evidence.

The video of the fire quickly went viral, attracting views even outside automotive communities. A Ferrari tends to multiply media attention compared with similar incidents involving cars from other brands, both because of the symbolic value linked to Maranello and because of the dramatic nature of the images. In this case, the footage shows the progression of the fire from the early stages to the arrival of the firefighters.

The Tin Shui Wai incident joins a series of recent cases involving Ferrari models and fires, including a particularly discussed episode at one of the brand’s dealerships. In that case, the flames caused major damage, triggered a multimillion-dollar compensation claim, and led to physical consequences for one person involved. In Hong Kong, however, the driver’s quick decision to leave the cabin prevented any injuries, while the impact on local traffic remained limited thanks to the rapid response of the firefighters and the subsequent removal of the vehicle from the road.

Judging from the available images, the car looks beyond repair. Hong Kong authorities will now determine the cause of the fire.