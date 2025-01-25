Ferrari, a true racing rarity goes up for auction

The famous Prancing Horse brand boasts a nearly century-old history, which began in 1929 thanks to Enzo Ferrari‘s vision. Initially focused exclusively on racing, the brand later transformed into a global symbol of luxury supercars.

Ferrari’s legendary racing car up for auction

The first creation to emerge from the Maranello facilities was the legendary 125 S, born from the collaboration between Ferrari and talented engineer Gioacchino Colombo. This pioneering model was equipped with an innovative 1.5-liter V12 engine. The 125 S only saw commercial production in 1947, with just two units produced using bodywork derived from a Fiat.

From that design foundation, the 159 S was later developed, also in 1947, featuring an updated version of the engine increased to 1.9 liters. The following year, 1948, marked the debut of the Ferrari 166, an iconic car that is making headlines again today for its extraordinary value.

This particular specimen, whose chassis bears the number “004 C”, belonged to Soave Besana, who purchased it in the late 1940s to compete in races. Although designed for the track, the Ferrari 166 was perfectly suited for road driving as well. Built on an oval tubular chassis and completed by the then highly renowned Carrozzeria Ansaloni, this Ferrari received further engine modifications, reaching a displacement of 1995 cc.

Its racing credentials are impressive: it participated in the 1948 Targa Florio and Mille Miglia, as well as numerous Grand Prix events, including those in Bari, Mantova, Naples, and Florence.

Today, this historic Ferrari rarity is up for auction, with an estimated value that could exceed 5.5 million euros, with the ambitious goal of reaching 7.5 million. While certainly an astronomical value, this amount would not be sufficient to gain access to Ferrari’s exclusive VIP client club, which has almost inaccessible requirements.