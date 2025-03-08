Ferrari 812 vs Porsche vs Lamborghini: who wins the drag race?

The selection of drag races organized by CarWow has been enhanced with the loudest acceleration race ever proposed by the well-known YouTube channel. The protagonists of this comparison are four cars that need no introduction: the Ferrari 812 Superfast, the Porsche 911 GT3, the Lamborghini Revuelto and Aventador SV.

Ferrari 812 vs Porsche 911 GT3 vs Lamborghini Revuelto & Aventador in CarWow’s loudest drag race

What unites them, besides their charm and exclusivity, is an aftermarket accessory they’re all equipped with: the straight pipe exhaust system by Gintani. Before the quarter-mile challenge with a standing start, these ace cars competed on sound level, to determine which one produced the highest sound intensity as perceived by the human ear.

As we usually do in such cases, we won’t provide any spoilers about the outcome of the dynamic comparison, leaving you the pleasure of discovery. The answers will be provided in the video during your viewing. Before clicking the play button, let’s look at the main characteristics of the four supercars featured in today’s drag race.

We’ll start with the Porsche 911 GT3, equipped with a 4-liter naturally aspirated flat-six engine, producing 500 horsepower and 460 Nm of torque. This energy, applied to a body weighing 1430 kilograms, is transmitted to the rear wheels through a 7-speed PDK transmission.

Next to it, on the asphalt strip of the acceleration race, is the Ferrari 812 Superfast, powered by a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, capable of developing 800 horsepower and 718 Nm of torque, with a weight of 1744 kilograms. The management of this prancing heart’s volcanic vigor is supported by a 7-speed dual-clutch transmission, which transfers energy to the rear wheels.

The two Lamborghinis in the drag race, on the other hand, feature all-wheel drive. The most recent and substantial is the Revuelto, powered by a 6.5-liter V12 engine, associated with 3 electric motors, for a combined power of 1015 horsepower and a peak torque of 1062 Nm. The weight to move is 1900 kilograms. Here the dual-clutch transmission benefits from 8 speeds.

Completing the group is the other Lamborghini, an Aventador SVJ with a vigorous 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, positioned behind the cockpit, producing 750 maximum horsepower, with a weight of 1600 kilograms. The torque reaches 690 Nm and is managed through a 7-speed electro-actuated transmission. At this point, I imagine your curiosity is at its peak to discover the ranking of the loudest cars in the group and, most importantly, the fastest ones in the drag race, held over the ritual quarter-mile distance with a standing start.