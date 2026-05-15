Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta involved in unusual Malibu crash with Mercedes

A Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta was involved in a serious crash on the Pacific Coast Highway in Malibu, ending up wedged underneath the rear of a Mercedes convertible in what appears to be one of the most significant Ferrari collector losses of recent years.

The car is one of only 599 units built by Maranello of the targa version derived from the 812 Superfast. It uses a naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 producing around 830 hp and 510 lb-ft of torque, with a maximum engine speed of 9,500 rpm.

Rare Ferrari 812 Competizione Aperta badly damaged in Malibu crash

The original list price was around $700,000, but several examples have reached between $2 million and $2.5 million on the secondary market, with the most desirable low-mileage configurations approaching $2.4 million to $2.5 million. Before the crash, an example in the condition of the Malibu car could realistically have sat in that value range.

According to reports from specialist media, the Ferrari had been filmed shortly before the crash while driving along the Pacific Coast Highway toward Santa Monica with the roof removed. The scene visible in the images suggests a rear-end collision, with the Italian supercar ending up under the back of the Mercedes.

Sources disagree on the exact identification of the German model, with some indicating a C400 Cabriolet and others an E-Class Cabriolet. At the moment, no official information has emerged on speed, responsibility or possible injuries.

The damage to the 812 Competizione Aperta appears very serious. The hood is either missing or destroyed, the carbon fiber front bumper is compromised, the windshield appears broken and the passenger-side front fender seems heavily damaged. The Mercedes, meanwhile, shows damage mainly concentrated around the rear section.

It remains unclear whether the car can be repaired or whether the insurer will consider it economically unrecoverable. The decision will depend on the extent of structural damage, the estimated repair cost and the insured value.

Even if the Ferrari undergoes a full restoration, a crash of this scale would significantly affect the car’s history and future value. It could eventually return to the market as a restoration project or as a damaged car worth only a fraction of its original value. For one of only 599 open-top naturally aspirated V12 models ever built in Maranello, this story leaves very little room for optimism.