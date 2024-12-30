Ferrari 812 Competizione A wears livery inspired by Le Mans ’61 250 SWB

Within the Tailor Made program, a new Ferrari 812 Competizione A has bloomed, different from all others, because uniqueness is at the center of every model born in this department dedicated to customizing cars from the Maranello automotive manufacturer. In the configuration we’re discussing, the bodywork of the vigorous Ferrari supercar has been dressed in Nürburgring Silver with a glossy Dino Blue longitudinal stripe, reclaiming a historic livery that captures a connection with the classic racing heritage.

Ferrari 812 Competizione: special livery unveiled inspired by Le Mans ’61

The color scheme and race number indeed mirror those of the 250 GT Berlinetta SWB raced at the 1961 24 Hours of Le Mans by J. Guichet and P. Noblet. The model’s customization, according to the client’s specifications, continued inside with a distinctive cabin. Here, the carbon fiber racing seats covered in blue Jeans Aunde fabric combine with carbon fiber details and black Superfabric to breathe the intensity of motorsport into the command center.

The result aligns with the tradition of the Italian automaker’s Tailor Made department, which successfully meets customer requests without compromising on taste, avoiding the style missteps that too often occur in the tuning world, especially when applied to Ferraris.

The subject of this treatment is, as mentioned, a Ferrari 812 Competizione A. This vehicle treasures the brand’s racing know-how and delivers the best emotional blend to enthusiasts with the sportiest hearts, who can bask in its precious delights. Here, the racing-derived sensory vibrations are copiously bestowed upon those who admire its action, let alone those on board.

The transfer of racing experience is clear in every aspect of its engineering canvas. All this despite the vehicle being manageable even by those who don’t regularly wear racing suits and helmets. We can talk about yet another miracle performed by the people of Maranello, who have added to the model’s dynamic pleasure the possibility of enjoying it under open skies, thanks to the removable hardtop. You don’t necessarily need to race: the enjoyment is high even while cruising, thanks also to the sound notes of the wonderful naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 engine.

This engine sounds like an orchestra and produces intoxicating mechanical melodies while unleashing its 830 HP at 9,250 rpm. The power delivery is incredible, as is the performance profile. In the Ferrari 812 Competizione A, you can accelerate from 0 to 100 km/h in less than 3 seconds and reach a top speed of 340 km/h. The model, offered in a limited run of 599 units, now awaits its successor, based on the 12Cilindri Spider. It’s easy to imagine that it will push the bar even higher, which is not exactly an easy operation when starting from such levels.