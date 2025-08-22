Ferrari 812 Competizione A: Novitec makes the V12 even more exclusive

Naturally aspirated V12s are a dying breed in the age of electrification. Still, passion keeps them alive. The Ferrari 812 Competizione A, a radical Targa evolution of Maranello’s GT, stands as a tribute to Italian engineering at its finest.

Novitec refines the Ferrari 812 Competizione A with subtle upgrades and bold style

German tuner Novitec chose to further enhance its exclusivity without compromising its soul. Unlike what one might expect from a world-renowned tuner, the 812 Competizione A by Novitec hasn’t undergone extreme changes or drastic alterations.

The philosophy here is refinement and restraint. The car now features forged NF11 Y-spoke wheels that perfectly match its sporty character and dynamics, a lowered stance thanks to shorter springs that improve grip and presence, and a new exhaust system designed to free the V12’s breath and amplify its unmistakable high-rev symphony.

Everything else stays true to Ferrari’s spirit, proving that the 812 Competizione was already close to mechanical perfection in its standard form. Visually, however, this example stands out with a striking lime-green finish, complemented by black accents and yellow highlights on the brake calipers, bumpers, and rear spoiler.

Inside, the cabin is dominated by white leather with green inserts, creating an exclusive and refined atmosphere that remains faithful to the car’s super-sporty nature. Under the hood, the naturally aspirated 6.5-liter V12 remains untouched, producing 818 hp and 692 Nm (510 lb-ft) of torque, revving all the way to 9,500 rpm. Performance figures speak for themselves: 0–100 km/h (0–62 mph) in 2.85 seconds, 0–200 km/h (0–124 mph) in 7.5 seconds, and a top speed of over 340 km/h (211 mph).

On today’s market, the Ferrari 812 Competizione A is valued between €1.7 and €2.6 million, around four times its original price. Thanks to Novitec’s refined upgrades, it stands out as an even rarer collector’s jewel.