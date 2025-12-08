Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano with manual gearbox sees prices surge

A manual Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano is about to return to the market, and interest around this example is extremely high. The version with the six-speed manual gearbox is far rarer than the one fitted with the F1 automated transmission. For this reason alone, it ranks among the most sought-after modern Ferraris for collectors. Moreover, the higher level of driver involvement adds to its appeal, especially among purist enthusiasts.

The car will take center stage at the Bonhams Cars auction in New Bond Street, London, scheduled for Thursday, December 11. This is a 2017 example, chassis number ZFFFD60B000151564, with an estimate ranging from £400,000 to £600,000, equal to roughly €460,000–€690,000. These values stand well above those of versions equipped with the automated gearbox.

Manual Ferrari 599 GTB Fiorano heads to auction with sky-high estimate

Ferrari originally delivered this car new to a member of the Bahraini royal family. It has had only three owners since then. One of its standout features is the carbon-fiber rear diffuser, built to a special request from Ferrari’s former chairman, Luca di Montezemolo. The odometer shows around 35,000 kilometers, a relatively low figure that further boosts its desirability.

Ferrari unveiled the 599 GTB Fiorano in 2006 at the Geneva Motor Show, marking a major technical step forward for the Maranello brand. The model abandoned the steel tubular chassis of the 575M Maranello in favor of a fully aluminum structure, which is lighter and stiffer. Pininfarina signed the design. It features a long front hood, a sleek profile, and a muscular rear end. Engineers also carried out extensive aerodynamic work to balance efficiency and downforce.

Under the hood sits a 6.0-liter V12 derived from the Enzo. It delivers 620 horsepower at 7,600 rpm and 608 Nm of torque at 5,600 rpm, with a curb weight of about 1,690 kg. Performance remains impressive even by today’s standards. The sprint from 0 to 100 km/h takes 3.7 seconds, while 0 to 200 km/h requires just 11 seconds. Top speed exceeds 330 km/h. Magnetorheological suspension also plays a key role in enhancing handling.

When new, almost all 599 models came with the F1 transmission, while only a very small number of buyers chose the manual. Today, this rarity, combined with the car’s engineering quality and the charm of a naturally aspirated V12, has turned the manual 599 into a true icon among modern grand tourers. Now, attention turns to how far the bids will rise when the hammer falls at Bonhams.