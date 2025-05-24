Ferrari 500 TRC: the first example of this masterpiece goes to auction in California

An extraordinary 1957 Ferrari 500 TRC will be the star of the RM Sotheby’s auction at the end of May in Culver City, California. This is a very special example, the first ever built, with chassis number 0658. The car has a documented history and has been part of important private collections. Ferrari Classiche certified with red book since 2005, it now returns to market with an estimated valuation between 7 and 9 million dollars.

First-ever Ferrari 500 TRC heads to auction with $7-9 million estimate

Restored by Carrozzeria Brandoli, this 500 TRC boasts 21 participations in the Mille Miglia Storica between 1993 and 2014. Of timeless beauty, it’s considered one of the most fascinating Ferraris ever produced and one of only 16 still in existence. Between 1957 and 1963, it took part in 20 races, achieving 10 class victories and 13 overall podiums, including the 12 Hours of Sebring in the 1957 World Sports Prototype Championship.

Over the past ten years, it has been carefully preserved by a collector who never displayed it publicly, maintaining its originality. It’s considered one of the most important four-cylinder Ferraris ever offered for sale. Its essential yet elegant design represents the excellence of Italian style from the 1950s. The letters TR stand for Testa Rossa, a reference to the red color of the valve covers and technical modifications to the 2.0-liter engine derived from the 500 Mondial.

The project was entrusted to Vittorio Jano, on Enzo Ferrari’s direction, with the goal of challenging Maserati. Results came, also thanks to private teams’ commitment, so much so that the 500 TR contributed to Ferrari’s third consecutive manufacturers’ title in 1956. The 180 HP engine at 7400 rpm, mounted on a tubular frame with aluminum bodywork, guaranteed excellent performance and effective handling.

The 500 TRC, evolution of the TR, maintains the same engine but introduces a wheelbase extended by 10 cm to improve stability. The ‘C’ in the name indicates compliance with Appendix C of the International Sporting Code. Ferrari technicians optimized the balance by lowering the center of gravity, thanks to a lower engine and studied component arrangement. The result was an even more elegant and performing car that confirmed the success of the original model. A true four-wheeled work of art.