Ferrari 500 TR: the last specimen of the species up for auction

A magnificent 1956 Ferrari 500 TR will be auctioned by Gooding & Company during the Pebble Beach sale session, scheduled for August 16-17 in California. The auction will feature chassis number 0654, the last car of its kind produced. It has a rich sporting career, with participation in important competitive events such as Le Mans and Reims. Among its drivers were renowned racers like François Picard, Peter Collins, and Howard Hively.

The Ferrari 500 TR was unveiled in 1956. It also has the merit of introducing the name Testa Rossa in the Prancing Horse range. This abbreviation, used with its acronym, highlights the color of the valve covers. The beating heart of the model is a 2.0-liter inline 4-cylinder engine, derived from the 500 Mondial. The numerical figure in the car’s name indicates its unitary displacement, in line with a long-standing tradition.

This Ferrari was called to write a new chapter in the eternal struggle with Maserati. The goal of Maranello’s technicians was to make it a winning machine. Enzo Ferrari wanted his brand to prevail in races at all costs. Vittorio Jano was tasked with thoroughly revising the 500 Mondial to satisfy the company boss’s desire. The sporting results rewarded the efforts, despite not being an official commitment, but pivoting on private teams.

The Ferrari 500 TR contributed, along with the 750 Monza, 850 Monza, and 290 MM, to the Prancing Horse’s world success. In its category, it quickly became the benchmark. Reliable and incisive, this Ferrari had the right cards to shine. And so it did, thanks to the support of adequately skilled drivers.

Under the front hood, protected by sinuous aluminum panels, beats a small-displacement heart, capable of developing a maximum power of 180 horsepower at 7400 rpm, on an empty weight of 680 kilograms. Powering the propulsion unit are 2 Weber double-barrel carburetors, which irrigate the engine with vital energy. In line with the brand’s cars of those years, the chassis is also made of steel tubular trellis of varying thickness.

To further increase the performance profile, the car manufacturer gave birth to the 500 TRC, substantially identical on the propulsive front, but equipped with a 10 centimeter longer wheelbase to improve stability in curves, at the cost of slightly less agility. On this evolutionary step, it was possible to lower the positioning of the engine, with positive effects on the center of gravity. In this way, the model’s handling and dynamic effectiveness grew. The Ferrari 500 TRC also proved to be a winner in races. Now, some of the wealthiest collectors will be able to enhance their personal collection with a specimen of the species. Pre-auction estimates range from 4 to 5 million dollars.