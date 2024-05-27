Ferrari 500 Superfast: a coupe that has captured the essence of Dolce Vita for 60 Years

The Ferrari 500 Superfast celebrates its 60th birthday in 2024. This coupe, with its regal charm, was produced from 1964 to 1966, in only 36 units. The result of Aldo Brovarone’s creation for Pininfarina offers refined features to the eye. Among the buyers were industry leaders and celebrities.

Ferrari 500 Superfast: a sports luxury model that looks like a work of art

The model was available in two series. The first marked the highest numbers, with 25 units. In the numerical code of the name, there is a reference to the total displacement of its V12 engine, equal to almost 5 liters (to be precise, 4963 cubic centimeters). A propulsive unit of great vigor, capable of developing a maximum power of 400 horsepower at 6500 rpm. This heart, with 3 Weber double-body carburetors, unleashes its energy with a bewitching sound, in line with the tradition of the Maranello company.

The robustness of the steel tubular chassis contributed to the good dynamics of the model, capable of giving satisfaction to the driver and the possible passenger. The front suspension is independent, with transverse quadrilaterals. The rear suspension has a rigid axle, with double struts and longitudinal leaf springs.

The Ferrari 500 Superfast can reach a top speed of 280 km/h, but it adapts with style to glamorous rides, in Dolce Vita style. Class is its kingdom, even if declined in a sporty key. As reported by the Prancing Horse website, this car was dedicated to customers who, in addition to performance, wanted to own a four-wheeled luxury vehicle.

The debut in society took place at the 1964 Geneva Motor Show. It was not a completely new car, because it descended from the 400 Superamerica, but it was distinguished from the other by its greater incisiveness of character. The second series was equipped with a five-speed gearbox, replacing the four-speed one of the first series.

On the Ferrari 500 Superfast, the bodywork features seem sculpted by the air and evoke a sense of movement, even when stationary. The interior features high-quality leather materials. The result is a canvas that is pleasing to the eye, but also to the sense of smell and touch, for a wide-ranging sensory pleasure.