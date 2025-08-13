Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupé Aerodinamico: a piece of automotive history goes up for auction in California

When one thinks of the Prancing Horse, the mind immediately jumps to the most extreme supercars. Yet in Maranello’s history there is no shortage of models that have masterfully combined performance and sophistication. Among them, the Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupé Aerodinamico stands as one of the most prestigious examples, a luxury grand tourer that set the standard for the segment in the 1960s.

Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupé Aerodinamico: a $3 million masterpiece at auction

Built in just 17 examples, this coupé blends the elegance of a Pininfarina fastback with the power of the legendary 4.0-liter Colombo V12. The featured example, chassis 2841 SA, is the seventh in the series and boasts an extraordinary pedigree: from its debut at the 1961 Paris Motor Show to winning Best of Show at the Cavallino Classic Middle East, with accolades also from Pebble Beach and The Amelia.

This rarity is now returning to the market through RM Sotheby’s, which will offer it at the Monterey auction on August 16. Finished in Blu Scuro with beige leather interiors, it underwent a meticulous restoration in the mid-2000s, received further refinements in 2023, and comes with Ferrari Classiche certification and the coveted Red Book.

Estimates place its value at up to $3.2 million (about €2.75 million), a figure reflecting not only its immaculate condition but also its historical and collectible significance.

The Ferrari 400 Superamerica SWB Coupé Aerodinamico embodies the perfect balance between flagship comfort and pure sports car performance. Agile thanks to its short wheelbase, inherently fast, and lavishly appointed inside, it remains a symbol of “La Dolce Vita” on four wheels. For collectors, it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to add an icon of style, luxury, and speed to their garage.