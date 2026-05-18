Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona shines again in a tribute video

Few front-engine Ferraris have combined elegance, performance and sporting charm in a single project as effectively as the 365 GTB/4, universally known by the nickname “Daytona” in tribute to Ferrari’s historic 1-2-3 finish at the 1967 24 Hours of Daytona, one of the most famous victories in endurance racing history.

Ferrari 365 GTB/4 Daytona remains a front-engine V12 legend

Presented at the 1968 Paris Motor Show, the 365 GTB/4 marked a major evolution from the 275 GTB while remaining faithful to the front-mounted V12 philosophy that Enzo Ferrari considered essential. Its name describes the architecture in concise form: 365 indicates the displacement of each cylinder, GTB identifies it as a Gran Turismo Berlinetta, and 4 refers to the four overhead camshafts.

The 4.4-liter twelve-cylinder engine produced 352 hp, a figure that placed the Daytona among the fastest road cars in the world at the end of the 1960s. It could accelerate from 0 to 62 mph in 6.1 seconds and reach a top speed of around 174 mph.

Its dynamic behavior benefited from a transaxle layout, with the five-speed manual gearbox and differential positioned at the rear to achieve better weight distribution and greater directional stability. The design, penned by Leonardo Fioravanti for Pininfarina with bodywork built by Scaglietti, created a long, low and muscular coupe that still ranks among Maranello’s most successful shapes.

Early versions stood out for the plexiglass strip covering the front lights, later replaced by pop-up headlights. Depending on the specific example, the wheels could be classic Borrani wire wheels or more modern five-spoke Cromodora alloys.

The Daytona did not remain limited to road use. The Competizione version, developed specifically for endurance racing, achieved important results on the international stage, taking several class wins at the 24 Hours of Le Mans between 1972 and 1974 and proving that the project’s mechanical strength could handle the toughest demands.

Almost sixty years after its debut, the 365 GTB/4 retains a charm that goes beyond simple collector value. It remains one of the most complete expressions of Ferrari’s front-engine tradition and a stylistic and mechanical benchmark that time has not diminished.