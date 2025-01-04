Ferrari 365 GT 2+2: a specimen of the classy coupé up for auction

A 1970 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 will be auctioned by Bonhams at the Grand Palais sales session in Paris, scheduled for February 6. Although it’s not one of the most dreamed-about Ferraris, this car belongs to the Prancing Horse’s history and lends itself perfectly to the emotions of the Dolce Vita.

1970 Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 goes to auction

The prices are less demanding than those of other cars from the Maranello automotive manufacturer and allow access to the golden world of the brand’s classics without spending millions. The model in question could be a good solution to start 2025 in style. Pre-auction estimates range from 140,000 to 200,000 euros. Less than the cost of a modern entry-level supercar.

The Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 is a generously sized grand tourer that offered a fine blend of comfort, versatility, luxury, and performance. Pleasant to drive, it was also suitable for classy occasions where elegance makes the difference. The example offered to potential buyers, with chassis number 12909, has a metallic brown paint finish, not particularly common in the Prancing Horse manufacturer’s catalog.

In the 70s, with a car like this, you immediately entered the spotlight, but even today it immediately draws attention without resorting to an exuberant look. Currently, the descriptive details of the lot are missing, which will arrive closer to the sale. From the photos, the condition appears impeccable, but for expenses of this magnitude, due diligence is required. Bonhams is a guarantee of quality, certified by years of field experience.

Let’s remember that the Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 made its society debut at the 1967 Paris Motor Show. Here it presented itself to the public as the heir to the 500 Superfast. Full of class, it was the first car from the Italian brand to have power steering and air conditioning as standard equipment for the American market. This 2+2 coupe offered two real seats on the rear bench, without forcing those who occupied them to make particular sacrifices. In total, 800 units were produced, spread throughout the production cycle, which continued until 1971. Then came the turn of the 365 GT4 2+2.

We mentioned the generous measurements of the model, well illustrated by the numbers: 4974 mm in length, 1786 mm in width. Pininfarina‘s style dissimulated the dimensions, making its look sleek. Under the front hood beats a classic V12, in this case with 4.4 liters of displacement, capable of delivering 320 horsepower. A truly important figure, which gave the model great character, only partially expressed by the top speed of 245 km/h. Due to its characteristics, the Ferrari 365 GT 2+2 was a car appreciated by VIPs of the time. Even today, at the wheel of a car like this, one stands out with class. Those who want to secure a specimen of the species should mark February 6 in their calendar.