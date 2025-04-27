Ferrari 296 VS: test mule spotted with 512 S-style front air intakes

We don’t know if the Ferrari 296 VS will keep this name at the time of its debut, but one thing is certain: it will be incredibly fast. The hot version of the 296 GTB (and perhaps also the GTS) promises a level of performance never seen before in its market segment. The approach chosen to achieve this result is the same one followed since the 2003 Challenge Stradale, later adopted by the successive 430 Scuderia, 458 Speciale, and 488 Pista, of which it is the ideal descendant: lower weight, greater power.

Ferrari 296 VS: lighter, faster, and more powerful supercar set for April 29 debut

Only a few days separate us from the presentation of the new model, scheduled for April 29. The latest test mules seen on the road still hide the definitive look, with abundant camouflage. It’s difficult to discern the final lines under these protections. In Maranello, they are masters at this too, protecting the appearance of their creations until the very last moment.

Until a few days ago, the Ferrari 296 VS was spotted near the Prancing Horse’s production site, with heavy visual covering. The disguise shows a front bumper with horizontal strips, reminiscent of those on the historic and marvelous 512 S, but this is deceptive, because in the definitive configuration the model will follow other expressive approaches. The front will be revised, fundamentally for aerodynamic reasons, but with likely positive implications for the appearance of the front section, a weak point of the “normal” GTB and GTS of the same family.

The bulky covering prevents forming a more precise idea of the definitive look. This reasoning also applies to the side profile and the rear, where the spoiler could be more pronounced, perhaps even functioning as an active wing. The diffuser should also be more generously dimensioned. At the moment, these are just hypotheses, as the secrecy around the model is perfectly maintained.

The only thing we feel confident about is that the Ferrari 296 VS will be lighter, more powerful, and higher-performing than the starting car, in a significant way. On the new vehicle, the 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, assisted by the electric component that makes it hybrid, will push beyond the 820 horsepower of the GTB and GTS. The power output should exceed 850 horsepower, but we’ll know more in a few days, once the debut has occurred. The wait, by now, will be short.