Ferrari 296 GTS vs McLaren 750S vs Tesla Model X Plaid: who wins the drag race?

A new drag race on carwow’s YouTube channel pits a Ferrari 296 GTS against a McLaren 750S and a Tesla Model X Plaid, featuring both a drag race and a rolling race plus brake test. Obviously, there’s no comparison in terms of charm and emotional engagement, but when it comes to acceleration from a standstill, electric vehicles like Elon Musk‘s SUV play on favorable territory. Will the American vehicle outperform the two European supercars over the classic quarter-mile distance?

Drag race between Tesla Model X Plaid, Ferrari 296 GTS, and McLaren 750S: who will claim victory?

As usual, we won’t give anything away. We’ll just say that tests like these, although very trendy on the web today, aren’t the right ones to establish value rankings. You’ll find the answers to your legitimate curiosity in the video, but before leaving you to its frames, it’s worth quickly reviewing the capabilities of the vehicles involved in the drag race.

Let’s start with the Tesla Model X Plaid, powered by three electric motors producing 1,020 HP and 1,420 Nm of torque, with a weight of 2,464 kg. This propulsive force is transmitted to all four wheels, with extreme effectiveness from the very first moments of launch.

Next to it, on the track chosen for the comparison, is the McLaren 750S, driven by a 4-liter twin-turbo V8, delivering 750 HP and 800 Nm of torque, with a weight of 1,389 kg. Here, the power reaches the ground through the rear wheels, via a 7-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

Completing the group is the Ferrari 296 GTS, which enters the drag race with the vigor of its 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine, combined with an electric heart, for a total of 830 HP and 740 Nm of torque, weighing about 1,540 kg. The Prancing Horse’s mechanical energy is transmitted to the rear wheels through an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission. I think at this point you want to know who claimed success. All you have to do is watch the video.