Ferrari 296 GTB vs McLaren P1: who wins the drag race?

The Ferrari 296 GTB and McLaren P1 share hybrid DNA but come from very different eras and segments. The McLaren is a pure hypercar, launched over ten years ago to compete with sacred monsters like the Ferrari LaFerrari and Porsche 918 Spyder. The Ferrari 296 GTB, on the other hand, is a modern “entry-level” supercar in the Prancing Horse lineup, with a (relatively) more accessible price point.

Despite the obvious differences, the carwow team decided to pit them against each other in an adrenaline-fueled drag race. The objective? To measure the technological evolution of high-performance hybrid cars over the past decade, using quarter-mile acceleration from a standstill and half-mile rolling acceleration as comparison parameters.

Ferrari 296 GTB vs McLaren P1: battle between two hybrid generations

The mere fact that an entry-level Ferrari is being compared to a flagship McLaren hypercar says much about the progress made in automotive engineering. In a sector where ten years equals a geological era, this battle is anything but predictable.

The Ferrari 296 GTB is powered by a 3.0-liter twin-turbo V6 paired with an electric motor, delivering a combined 830 horsepower and 546 lb-ft of torque. Everything is managed by an 8-speed dual-clutch transmission and sent to the rear wheels only. With a weight of 3,461 pounds and a list price of £241,550, it represents the technological pinnacle of modern Ferrari.

On the other side, the McLaren P1, queen of the British lineup until recently, is equipped with a 3.8-liter twin-turbo V8 and electric motor for a combined 916 horsepower and 664 lb-ft of torque. Again, rear-wheel drive and dual-clutch transmission with 7 speeds, but with lower weight: 3,284 pounds. The price? Around £1,200,000.

Will the McLaren prevail with superior power and less weight, or will the Ferrari surprise thanks to its efficiency and modernity? We won’t spoil the result for you. To find out, just press play on the video below.