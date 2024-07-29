Ferrari 296 and SF90 vs Lamborghini Revuelto: who wins the drag race?

The drag races are enriched by a stellar confrontation, pitting the Lamborghini Revuelto against the Ferrari SF90 Stradale. This challenge had actually been seen on another occasion, with the Prancing Horse’s supercar emerging victorious. The Revuelto’s owner, after completing the break-in period, didn’t accept that verdict and sought a rematch. To warm up his supercar’s muscles, he first engaged in a classic quarter-mile race from a standing start against another creation from the Maranello car manufacturer, the 296 GTB, the smaller sister of the true rival.

Ferrari 296 and SF90 Stradale against a Lamborghini Revuelto: who will win the challenge?

The latter, although smaller than the others, has much to say. The beating heart of the model is a hybrid system composed of a 3-liter twin-turbo V6 engine and an electric unit. This results in a combined power of 830 horsepower and a maximum torque of 740 Nm, on a weight of 1,470 kilograms. All this vigor reaches the ground on the rear wheels, supported by an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

The figures increase on the bigger sister starring in today’s drag race. The Ferrari SF90 Stradale‘s powertrain indeed delivers a maximum power of 1,000 horsepower and 800 Nm of torque. These numbers come from the combination of a 4-liter twin-turbo V8 engine and three electric units, for a total vehicle weight of 1,570 kilograms. The power is transmitted to the asphalt thanks to the all-wheel drive, through an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox.

Completing the circle is the Lamborghini Revuelto, powered by a sonorous 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12 engine, working in synergy with three electric motors. Their joint contribution determines a total power of 1,015 horsepower and a torque of 1,062 Nm, on a weight of 1,772 kilograms. Here too, as with the most vigorous Ferrari in this drag race, the traction is all-wheel drive. The energy is managed through an 8-speed dual-clutch gearbox, in line with what we’ve seen on the other two. You must be wondering how the quarter-mile acceleration challenge from a standing start ended. There’s only one way left for you to find out: watch the carwow video.