Ferrari 250 GTL: an example of the elegant coupé up for auction in London

A stunning 1964 Ferrari 250 GTL will be offered at RM Sotheby’s auction scheduled in London on Saturday, November 2. This is chassis number 5913. The result of excellent restoration work, it’s a beauty queen, known for the overwhelming notes of its elegance.

It’s impossible to resist the charm of such a vehicle, but the temptation to purchase is a privilege reserved for a select few, given the figures involved, which are well beyond the reach of ordinary mortals. Pre-auction estimates range from 1.3 to 1.5 million euros. The atmosphere in the room during the sale could push the final price even higher. Much will depend on the competition between potential buyers. In cases like these, the intensity and spread of buying fever can make all the difference.

The Ferrari 250 GTL, officially born as the 250 GT Berlinetta Lusso, offers sublimely fascinating styling, born from Pininfarina‘s inspiration. The creative efforts were translated into material form by Scaglietti. The result? One of the most glamorous cars of all time. Its sportiness isn’t extreme, but it’s clearly perceptible in a graphic canvas focused on expressive harmony. Since its debut at the 1962 Paris Motor Show, the GTL has established itself in the collective imagination as one of the most attractive grand tourers ever built.

Conceived as a replacement for the 250 GT coupe, it managed to better combine notes of beauty and comfort than its predecessor. The performance figures were particularly impressive for its time, especially considering the nature of the product, which was created for purposes other than racing, although this car proved its strength in competition as well.

The Ferrari 250 GTL is powered by a 3-liter V12 engine, producing 240 horsepower at 7,500 rpm. In total, only 350 units of the model were produced. Some of these ended up in the hands of well-known public figures, such as Steve McQueen. The example destined to change hands was built for the U.S. market, with Grigio Argento (Silver Grey) bodywork. After several changes of ownership, it now returns to the market, to bring joy to another Ferrari enthusiast. In 2019, this vehicle received Ferrari Classiche certification with its Red Book, indicating matching numbers for the chassis, engine, gearbox, and bodywork.