Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider: Jo Siffert’s former car up for auction

An extremely elegant 1959 Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider will be auctioned by RM Sotheby‘s specialists during the Monterey sales session, scheduled in California in mid-August. It is the 19th example of the 50 built and bears chassis number 1217. Pre-auction estimates for this jewel designed by Scaglietti reach up to 6.5 million dollars.

The model on offer also boasts a cinematic history, having been used in the 1967 Italian film “Le Dolci Signore” (The Sweet Ladies), directed by Luigi Zampa, where it was driven by the sensual French actress Claudine Auger. Among its strengths is the fact that it was owned, for some time, by Swiss racing driver Jo Siffert, well-known to motorsport enthusiasts.

The Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider being auctioned features the original factory color combination, with black bodywork and red interior. Meticulously maintained for 19 years by the current owner, it was restored in the 1990s by specialists at Phil Reilly & Company. As reported on RM Sotheby’s website, this was a Prancing Horse creation built in every sense for enjoyment: “wonderful to listen to, viscerally thrilling in performance, and beautiful to admire”.

The example we are discussing has the long 2.60-meter wheelbase. Although in this form it doesn’t reach the heights of splendor typical of the SWBs, we are at the top in terms of aesthetic and sensory magic. The Ferrari 250 GT LWB California Spider offered at Monterey, besides being seductive, is faithful to the original color scheme.

This example has been part of some of the most important Prancing Horse collections in the world. The car, very well preserved, is capable of enhancing any four-wheeled collection. The long front hood houses a naturally aspirated 3.0-liter V12 engine, which delivers a maximum power of 240 horsepower. The power delivery is accompanied by splendid sound notes, enhanced by the exhaust and musically managed with the accelerator and 4-speed manual gearbox instruments. As per tradition, the chassis is tubular steel.