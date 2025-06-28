Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB up for auction at Pebble Beach

An extraordinary 1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spider California SWB will be the protagonist of the upcoming auction organized by Gooding & Company specialists, scheduled for mid-August during the exclusive Pebble Beach event in California. Great interest is expected from international collectors, considering the exceptional nature and rarity of this model, among the most coveted in Ferrari production.

1961 Ferrari 250 GT Spider California SWB heads to Pebble Beach auction

The example in question, identified by chassis 2277 GT, has recently been restored to its original color configuration, after a period in which it had adopted a different livery. This car boasts a fascinating history: it was delivered new to Dino Fabbri, co-founder of one of Italy’s main publishing groups, and then became part of the private collection of Antonio Ciaccia, better known as Little Tony, a famous Italian singer and actor who has always been passionate about vintage automobiles, particularly Ferraris.

The model, officially certified by Ferrari Classiche, represents one of the most iconic and desired versions ever made by the Maranello automaker. No official estimates on the expected value have been communicated at the moment, but offers are expected to reach multi-million figures, as is traditional for this type of vehicle.

The Ferrari 250 GT Spider California SWB is considered one of the most fascinating and seductive open-top cars ever, capable of attracting attention wherever it appears, both on the road and during the most exclusive gatherings. The elegant design combines with high-level mechanics: under the front hood beats a 3.0-liter V12 engine, capable of delivering 280 HP, with an unmistakable sound that enhances the open-air driving experience.

This short wheelbase version (SWB, Short Wheelbase) takes the model’s charm and performance to the highest level, thanks to a contained 2,400 mm wheelbase, which improves overall agility. The declared top speed is 270 km/h, impressive numbers for a car of that era.

Owning a Ferrari 250 GT Spider California SWB is a dream for every enthusiast and collector. It’s therefore not surprising that the Monterey auction will attract buyers ready to bid in order to secure this piece of history, made even more special by the illustrious past of the example for sale.