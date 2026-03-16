Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB sells for nearly a record price

A 1960 Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB, chassis 1963 GT, sold at auction through Gooding Christie’s at Amelia Island for $16,505,000. While that figure does not set an all-time record for the model, it comes close to the highest prices ever reached and capped off a fierce bidding battle among collectors in Florida. It is an impressive financial result, although anyone who knows cars like this understands that parting with such an example means giving up something no amount of money can truly replace.

Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB sells for $16.5 million at Amelia Island

The Ferrari 250 GT California Spider SWB holds a special place in automotive history, and its appeal goes far beyond rarity or auction values. Scaglietti’s coachwork blends sportiness and refinement with a formal lightness that remains difficult to match even today, while many enthusiasts consider the short-wheelbase version even more successful than the already elegant long-wheelbase California Spider. It combines more compact proportions, sharper handling, and around twenty extra horsepower in a way that increases its brilliance without disturbing the overall balance of the project.

The car that changed hands stands out for its covered headlights, a detail that further enhances its visual purity, and for its exceptionally rare factory-original hardtop delivered with the car. Ferrari first registered it in October 1960 through Auto Becker of Düsseldorf, then the official Ferrari distributor for the German market, before it crossed the Atlantic in 1970 and moved to St. Louis, Missouri.

From 1976 onward, only two West Coast collections owned the car. That selective recent history goes hand in hand with careful preservation and a strong set of documents that includes the Ferrari Classiche Red Book certification and a report by historian Marcel Massini, one of the most respected names in the world of vintage Ferraris.

Under the hood sits a 3.0-liter V12 with a 60-degree bank angle, fed by three Weber 36 DCL carburetors. The engine produces 280 horsepower at 7,000 rpm and pushes the rear-wheel-drive car to around 270 km/h. This mechanical package represents one of the high points of Ferrari engineering in the 1960s and completes a car in which style, history, technology, and presence come together in a way that very few automobiles have ever managed to replicate, before or since.