Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo in an exciting and unmissable video

A new video pays tribute to the Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo. The specimen’s setup is unusual, with white bodywork and light interiors, creating a color combination similar to the later Miami Vice Testarossa. This increases curiosity further, as it’s not easy to find such configurations around. The car in question is already rare on its own. This makes it even more so.

Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo like you’ve never seen it before

As reported by the official Prancing Horse website, initially there were no plans to produce a removable hardtop variant of the 208 GTB Turbo, but customer demand led to its creation. The commercial launch of the model took place in 1983. If the closed “sister” was the first turbocharged coupe from the Maranello car manufacturer, this Gran Turismo Spider was the first roofless version in the range to enjoy the energy supplement provided by the turbocharger.

Even though it’s a small-displacement supercar, the Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo has charm to spare. Much of the credit goes to the splendor of the bodywork, designed by Pininfarina and borrowed from the naturally aspirated 3.0-liter 308, which captivates from the first glance with its expressive alchemy. We’re in the presence of an iconic design, destined for eternity.

The style, unique and sensual, gives the model an appearance of extraordinary splendor from any viewing angle. In its features, the best alchemy between elegance and sportiness is achieved, overcoming the pitfalls of time and entering everyone’s heart, regardless of birth year. The Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo brings different generations together in a unanimous chorus of approval for its look of overwhelming magic.

As we mentioned, after its GTB sister, this was the first “red car” to bring turbocharging to the Emilian brand’s production cars, making use of the experience accumulated in Formula 1. Thus, the energy vigor grew significantly compared to the previous naturally aspirated 2.0-liter version, which didn’t exceed 155 horsepower: really few for a Maranello sports car. With the Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo, maximum power reached 220 horsepower at 7000 rpm, marking a nice leap forward in terms of performance and driving emotions.

The main aesthetic distinguishing element of the Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo was the NACA air intake present on the lower part of the side profile, near the rear wheels. A graphic and functional component missing on the bigger sister. To its intrinsic charm is added a colorful note: the fact that this solution was later adopted by the legendary F40, absolute queen among modern-era Ferraris.

The turbocharger chosen for the 208 GTS Turbo was KKK branded, like the one used in racing by Gilles Villeneuve and Didier Pironi on the 126 C2 Formula 1 car. Thanks to this weapon, the 1991 cubic centimeter heart pushed towards new dynamic levels, with respectable performance that made it the best in class in its segment. Now the 0-100 km/h acceleration was dispatched in about 6.6 seconds while the maximum speed reached 242 km/h.

So much energy reached the ground on the rear wheels, benefiting from a synchronized five-speed gearbox with classic chrome gate, which adds doses of romanticism to the drive, thanks to the metallic touches given at each gear change. In the video, you can capture this magic.

The footage is of excellent quality, both external and internal, provided by the frames, destined to be viewed multiple times by enthusiasts, for the quality of the plot, which pays fitting tribute to the magnificent Ferrari 208 GTS Turbo. This car was produced in 250 units, compared to 437 units of the coupe version, born a year earlier. After came the turn of the Intercoolers, also equipped, as per the Italian brand’s historic tradition, with a tubular steel frame of good robustness.