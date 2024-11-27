Ferrari 2024 Testa Rossa Awards- Great recognition award for the U.S.

Last October, the stars of Ferrari service gathered in Maranello. The historic headquarters of the Prancing Horse hosted the eighth edition of the Testa Rossa Awards, a prestigious event dedicated to celebrating excellence in the world of Ferrari dealerships. A unique opportunity to bring together the best talent in the industry, from all corners of the globe, and recognize their extraordinary contribution to the brand’s success.

The top Ferrari dealer employees the 2024 Testa Rossa Awards

Once again this year, employees, committed every day to providing an unparalleled customer experience, participated in the selection process. From the most charismatic salespeople to the most experienced technicians and the most innovative managers, everyone had the chance to compete for this coveted award. It was a rigorous selective process that saw the nominees compete on increasingly challenging tests, leading to the 36 finalists, six in each of the six categories competing.

This year 2024 in Testa Rossa Awards a novelty has enriched the parterre of awardees: the Top Pre-Owned Manager. An award dedicated to those who are involved in the management of used cars, demonstrating great competence and passion for the world of Ferrari. The other categories confirmed their central role in the awards: from sales and marketing managers to technicians and after-sales ambassadors, all key figures in customer satisfaction.

A triumph for America: Sebastian Mora, of Ferrari of Naples, takes the podium at the Testa Rossa Awards 2024

The 2024 edition of the Testa Rossa Awards saw wide international participation, but it was a representative from the United States who stood out in the “Top Pre-Owned Manager” category. Sebastian Mora, of Ferrari of Naples, beat out the competition, demonstrating undisputed excellence in used car management.

All winners in the six categories received an official trophy, a tangible recognition of their commitment and professionalism. This precious trophy, in addition to being proudly displayed in the dealership for a year, is a symbol of membership in an exclusive community, that of the world’s best Ferrari professionals.

The Winners of the 2024 Testa Rossa Awads

The names of this year’s winners represent a benchmark for everyone working in the Ferrari world. From Jesus Alvarez, the best technician, to Paula El Helou, the excellent Service Manager, via Jakob Engsbye, the most brilliant After Sales Ambassador, Alex Keddie, the most innovative Marketing Executive, and Bryan Luthringer, the best performing Sales Executive, each of them proved to be a true brand ambassador.

Ferrari Academy congratulates all winners and donates a 1:2 scale reproduction trophy

But the satisfaction does not end there. Each winner also received a 1:2 scale reproduction of the trophy, a treasured item to keep forever. This miniature, personalized with the winner’s name, their dealership, category and year of victory, is an indelible reminder of an extraordinary achievement.

The Ferrari Academy, organizer of the event, expressed its congratulations to all winners, stressing the importance of their contribution to the success of the Ferrari brand. Moreover, the Academy is already looking to the future, with the goal of involving more and more passionate and motivated professionals who are ready to put themselves on the line to offer customers a unique and unforgettable experience.