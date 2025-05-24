Ferrari 12Cilindri hits 300 km/h at Monza circuit: onboard video

While its design might divide opinions, the new Ferrari 12Cilindri earns unanimous praise when it comes to performance and emotional appeal. The video published by NM2255, shot at the Monza racetrack, showcases Maranello’s latest grand tourer in action: its dynamic balance, razor-sharp precision, and the naturally aspirated V12 soundtrack are simply mesmerizing.

Ferrari 12Cilindri: the new queen of the Temple of Speed

The roar of the engine takes center stage, evoking emotions that many modern cars, often electric and eerily silent, can no longer deliver. There’s no battery here, just pure mechanics, passion, and engineering. It’s a tribute to internal combustion, reaching one of its finest expressions in this machine.

Replacing the 812 Superfast, the Ferrari 12Cilindri maintains the front-engine layout. Its design pays subtle homage to the iconic 365 GTB/4 Daytona, yet clearly looks toward the future. The front end and side profile are beautifully executed, but the rear, with its sloped rear window and unconventional lines, has sparked mixed reactions. It’s a bold departure from Ferrari’s traditional aesthetics, perhaps too bold for some.

Beneath the long hood lies a 6.5-liter naturally aspirated V12, delivering 830 horsepower and 678 Nm of torque. A remarkable 80% of the torque is available at just 2,500 rpm, while the redline reaches an astonishing 9,500 rpm, ensuring breathtaking revs and spine-tingling mechanical music. It sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in just 2.9 seconds, hits 200 km/h in under 7.9 seconds, and exceeds 340 km/h at top speed.

Thanks to its independent four-wheel steering system (4WS) and Virtual Short Wheelbase (PCV), handling is exceptional. Weighing 1,560 kg dry, the car dances through Monza’s corners with surprising agility for its size (4,733 mm long, 2,176 mm wide, 1,292 mm tall). The 8-speed F1 dual-clutch gearbox completes a truly impressive technical package.

The video alternates between exterior and interior shots, slow laps and full-throttle runs, offering an authentic look at the dynamic prowess of Ferrari’s new flagship. While the styling may raise a few eyebrows, the rest of the car is a masterclass in engineering and raw emotion.