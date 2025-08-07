Ferrari 12Cilindri evolves into the extreme 12XXMM

The Ferrari 12Cilindri, the latest creation from the Maranello automaker, has divided public and enthusiasts with a bold design that goes against past trends. But if the production version has generated debate, a new digital proposal could spark even more discussion. This is the Ferrari 12XXMM, an extreme interpretation of the 12Cilindri, imagined by independent designer Iung Anissa, known online as anissadothings.

Ferrari 12XXMM: the extreme render that reimagines the 12Cilindri as a true racing beast

Published on social media in recent hours, the render pushes the 12Cilindri concept beyond the limits of road production, transforming it into a competition-inspired hypercar. The name itself, 12XXMM, recalls Ferrari models from the XX program, like the 599XX EVO, and the glorious Mille Miglia. A combination that gives life to a creature that seems to have emerged from a secret Maranello garage.

The design takes inspiration from the 365 GTB/4 Competizione #22, the famous racing version of the Daytona, and incorporates elements from historic models like the 250 GTO, 288 GTO and the legendary F40. The result is a stylistic homage to Ferrari tradition, but with an aggressive and radical look toward the future.

Among the most evident details are an imposing rear wing, front canards, forged Dillinger wheels and metallic red paint with black inserts, giving the car a compact and racing look. The body appears more sculpted, with exaggerated volumes that accentuate the sporting nature of the 12Cilindri, ideally transforming it into a “race car homologated for the road.”

If the production model has sparked debate for the disappearance of the classic round taillights and for a more sober stylistic approach, this XXMM version enhances its most extreme soul, pushing imagination well beyond the limits of official production. Although such a vehicle will likely never see the light as a real model, this render perfectly represents the Ferrari spirit.