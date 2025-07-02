FCA US reports U.S. sales results for second quarter 2025

July 1, 2025 , Auburn Hills, Mich. – FCA US LLC reports total sales of 309,976 vehicles in the second quarter of 2025. Overall, total U.S. sales declined 10% year over year.

“We continue to see total sales growth for Jeep® and Ram brands, with Ram fueled by sales of the Ram 1500,” said Jeff Kommor, head of U.S. sales. “We plan to build on that success in the second half of the year. We’ve already seen consumer interest spurred by the return of the HEMI® V-8, with the brand receiving over 10,000 orders in the first 24 hours of the June announcement. Jeep is also seeing momentum with a total sales increase of 1% year over year, the brand revealed the first images of the new Jeep Cherokee in the important mid-size SUV segment, arriving later this year, and the brand’s Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales scored its best April monthly sales to date.”

The following brands/nameplates saw Q2 2025 over Q1 2025 total and retail sales growth:

Jeep brand total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 26% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wrangler 4xe sales increase 38% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Grand Cherokee total sales increased 6% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Grand Cherokee 4xe total sales increased 8% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 11% in Q2 over Q1

Jeep Wagoneer S total sales increased 41% in Q2 over Q1

Ram brand total sales up 18% quarter over quarter

Ram 1500 total sales increased 10% in Q2 over Q1

Ram HD (2500, 2500 and Chassis Cab) total sales increased 32%

Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 4% in Q2 over Q1

Ram fleet increased 57% Q2 over Q1

Dodge Charger Daytona total sales increased 21% in Q2 versus Q1 (vehicle began arriving in dealerships in Q4 2024)

Dodge Charger Daytona Scat Pack, the world’s quickest and most powerful muscle car, will be available in both four-door sedan and two-door coupe options for the 2026 model year

Dodge Durango total sales increased 51% in Q2 over Q1

H1 2025 year-over-year growth:

Ram’s total sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024; retail sales increased 25% year over year

Ram’s monthly retail sales ahead of prior year every month of H1: Jan 20%, Feb 15%, March 14%, April 57%, May 39%, June 15%

Ram 1500 total sales up 2% in H1; retail sales increased 37% in H1 year over year

Ram ProMaster van total sales increased 40% in H1

Jeep brand’s totals sales in H1 2025 increased 2% over H1 2024

Jeep Wrangler total sales increased 11% over H1 2024

Jeep Gladiator total sales increased 8% over H1 2024

Jeep Compass total sales increased 10% over H1 2024

Jeep Grand Cherokee retail sales up 9% over H1 2024

Chrysler minivan (Pacifica and Voyager) retail sales up 5% over H1 2024

Dodge Durango total sales increased 2% and retail sales up 47% over H1 2024

Fiat 500e total sales increased 286% over H1 2024

The Ram brand announced the return of its HEMI V-8 last month and its return to the NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series. Ram also introduced a new 10-year/100,000-mile limited powertrain warranty covering 2026 model-year Ram 1500, Ram 2500, Ram 3500, Ram Chassis Cab 3500/4500/5500 and Ram ProMaster vans sold in the United States, including the high-performance Ram RHO and Ram Power Wagon.

The Jeep brand recently launched new marketing campaigns around new summer movies “Mission: Impossible – The Final Reckoning” and “Jurassic World Rebirth,” and revealed images of the all-new Jeep Cherokee.

The Chrysler brand celebrated its 100th anniversary on June 6 and is marking the historical occasion with events throughout the summer. The brand revealed a special 100th Anniversary Pacifica buzz model to commemorate the milestone and has rolled out a seven-part social media series celebrating Chrysler’s 100-year history.

FCA US LLC is a North American automaker based in Auburn Hills, Michigan. It designs, manufactures, and sells or distributes vehicles under the Chrysler, Dodge, Jeep, Ram, FIAT and Alfa Romeo brands, as well as the SRT performance designation. The company also distributes Mopar and Alfa Romeo parts and accessories. FCA US LLC is a subsidiary of Stellantis N.V.

For the methodology of determining FCA US LLC monthly sales, click here. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and projections about future events and, by their nature, are subject to inherent risks and uncertainties. They relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur or exist in the future and, as such, undue reliance should not be placed on them. Actual results may differ materially from those expressed in such statements as a result of a variety of factors, including: volatility and deterioration of capital and financial markets, changes in commodity prices, changes in general economic conditions, economic growth and other changes in business conditions, weather, floods, earthquakes or other natural disasters, changes in government regulation, production difficulties, including capacity and supply constraints, and many other risks and uncertainties, most of which are outside of our control.

U.S. Fleet business includes three channels: rental, governmental and commercial.