FCA recalls half a million vehicles: invisible brake lights

Chrysler, better “FCA US”, has decided that 456,287 vehicles and 2,871 towing modules need a little chat about basic automotive functions. Like braking. A concept some might consider fundamental when piloting a two-ton metal object down a highway, but apparently “open to interpretation” in Detroit.

Two notices filed with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration on February 2 reveal what one might call a “minor oversight”. Defective modules designed so improperly they could fail to illuminate trailer brake lights or cause complete trailer brake failure.

The recall affects a impressive roster. Jeep Cherokee 2026, Jeep Wagoneer S 2024-2026, and the entire Ram truck lineup from 2025-2026, 1500, 2500, 3500, 4500, and 5500 models. Plus those charming Mopar towing modules that apparently viewed “functional brakes” as more of a suggestion than a requirement.

Here’s the thing about brake lights, they’re not decorative. They’re the one polite way to tell the driver behind you that physics is about to get very real, very fast. When they don’t work, visibility drops. When the brakes themselves fail, well, the risk of incidents increases.

If you’re among the lucky owners, FCA dealers will replace the defective towing module free of charge. A gesture one hopes comes with a complimentary apology for the whole “brakes might not work” situation. If the module isn’t installed yet, dealers will buy it back, presumably to prevent future awkward conversations about liability.

Owner notification letters will arrive by March 24, 2026. Until then, affected drivers can contact customer service at 1-800-853-1403, citing recall number 04D for towing modules or 03D for vehicles.

One has to wonder: in an industry where quality control presumably exists, how does a brake system make it past design, testing, production, and installation before someone notices it doesn’t quite brake? It’s the kind of question that keeps engineers awake at night.