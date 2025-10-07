FCA Canada announces sales results for the third quarter of 2025

FCA Canada reports 28,472 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2025, a decline of 8% versus the same period last year. Calendar year-to-date sales are 87,380, a decline of 12% versus the same period last year.
Q3 2025 highlights:
- Chrysler brand achieves 74% improvement in third-quarter 2025 sales on the strength of its award-winning, made-in-Canada minivan family; Pacifica sales led the charge, up 84% versus Q3 2024, with the value-oriented Grand Caravan up 65% compared to a year ago
- Fiat brand continues sales growth in Q3 2025; Canada’s lowest priced battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Fiat 500e increased calendar-year-to-date segment market share to 22.5%, up from 11% share the year prior (source: S&P Global Mobility New Registration – Data as of August 31, 2025, most current data available as of October 1, 2025)
- Jeep brand total sales increase 5% led by Wrangler, Compass and Wagoneer, up 21%, 37% and 7%, respectively
- Ram Heavy Duty – part of Canada’s hardest working pickups – sees sales increase 18% for Q3 2025, building off the strength of the new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty trucks, featuring a new 6.7-litre Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine
- Alfa Romeo Stelvio sales increase 73%
|Quarter Sales
|Vol %
|CYTD Sales
|Vol %
|Model
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Curr Yr
|Pr Yr
|Change
|Compass
|3,278
|2,390
|37%
|8,130
|6,753
|20%
|Wrangler
|3,769
|3,105
|21%
|9,960
|10,487
|-5%
|Gladiator
|403
|496
|-19%
|1,063
|2,032
|-48%
|Cherokee
|1
|126
|-99%
|31
|754
|-96%
|Grand Cherokee
|2,089
|3,053
|-32%
|6,828
|9,906
|-31%
|Renegade
|0
|14
|-100%
|7
|74
|-91%
|Wagoneer
|195
|183
|7%
|575
|992
|-42%
|Wagoneer S
|207
|1
|20600%
|559
|1
|55800%
|Grand Wagoneer
|32
|96
|-67%
|227
|392
|-42%
|JEEP BRAND
|9,974
|9,464
|5%
|27,380
|31,391
|-13%
|Ram P/U
|10,556
|13,826
|-24%
|32,448
|45,534
|-29%
|ProMaster Van
|898
|2,399
|-63%
|4,189
|3,825
|10%
|ProMaster City
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|1
|-100%
|RAM BRAND
|11,454
|16,225
|-29%
|36,637
|49,360
|-26%
|300
|3
|34
|-91%
|27
|213
|-87%
|Chrysler Grand Caravan
|1,578
|954
|65%
|4,869
|3,670
|33%
|Pacifica
|2,247
|1,218
|84%
|7,701
|4,211
|83%
|CHRYSLER BRAND
|3,828
|2,206
|74%
|12,597
|8,094
|56%
|Viper
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Hornet
|471
|619
|-24%
|1,565
|1,719
|-9%
|Charger(LB)
|215
|0
|NA
|575
|0
|NA
|Charger
|2
|122
|-98%
|64
|704
|-91%
|Challenger
|1
|165
|-99%
|32
|1,333
|-98%
|Caravan
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|Durango
|1,947
|1,713
|14%
|6,125
|5,321
|15%
|DODGE BRAND
|2,636
|2,619
|1%
|8,361
|9,077
|-8%
|500
|0
|0
|NA
|0
|0
|NA
|500E
|399
|381
|5%
|1,851
|653
|183%
|500X
|0
|12
|-100%
|16
|38
|-58%
|FIAT BRAND
|399
|393
|2%
|1,867
|691
|170%
|Giulia
|38
|19
|100%
|106
|85
|25%
|Stelvio
|83
|48
|73%
|222
|201
|10%
|Tonale
|60
|138
|-57%
|210
|396
|-47%
|ALFA BRAND
|181
|205
|-12%
|538
|682
|-21%
|TOTAL FCA CANADA
|28,472
|31,112
|-8%
|87,380
|99,295
|-12%