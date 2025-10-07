0
FCA Canada announces sales results for the third quarter of 2025

Gloria Fiocchi Author
Gloria Fiocchi
October 7, 2025
Stellantis

FCA Canada reports 28,472 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2025, a decline of 8% versus the same period last year. Calendar year-to-date sales are 87,380, a decline of 12% versus the same period last year.

Stellantis logo

Q3 2025 highlights:

  • Chrysler brand achieves 74% improvement in third-quarter 2025 sales on the strength of its award-winning, made-in-Canada minivan family; Pacifica sales led the charge, up 84% versus Q3 2024, with the value-oriented Grand Caravan up 65% compared to a year ago
  • Fiat brand continues sales growth in Q3 2025; Canada’s lowest priced battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Fiat 500e increased calendar-year-to-date segment market share to 22.5%, up from 11% share the year prior (source: S&P Global Mobility New Registration – Data as of August 31, 2025, most current data available as of October 1, 2025)
  • Jeep brand total sales increase 5% led by Wrangler, Compass and Wagoneer, up 21%, 37% and 7%, respectively
  • Ram Heavy Duty – part of Canada’s hardest working pickups – sees sales increase 18% for Q3 2025, building off the strength of the new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty trucks, featuring a new 6.7-litre Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine 
  • Alfa Romeo Stelvio sales increase 73% 
 Quarter SalesVol %CYTD SalesVol %
ModelCurr YrPr YrChangeCurr YrPr YrChange
Compass3,2782,39037%8,1306,75320%
Wrangler3,7693,10521%9,96010,487-5%
Gladiator403496-19%1,0632,032-48%
Cherokee1126-99%31754-96%
Grand Cherokee2,0893,053-32%6,8289,906-31%
Renegade014-100%774-91%
Wagoneer1951837%575992-42%
Wagoneer S207120600%559155800%
Grand Wagoneer3296-67%227392-42%
JEEP BRAND9,9749,4645%27,38031,391-13%
Ram P/U10,55613,826-24%32,44845,534-29%
ProMaster Van8982,399-63%4,1893,82510%
ProMaster City00NA01-100%
RAM BRAND11,45416,225-29%36,63749,360-26%
300334-91%27213-87%
Chrysler Grand Caravan1,57895465%4,8693,67033%
Pacifica2,2471,21884%7,7014,21183%
CHRYSLER BRAND3,8282,20674%12,5978,09456%
Viper00NA00NA
Hornet471619-24%1,5651,719-9%
Charger(LB)2150NA5750NA
Charger2122-98%64704-91%
Challenger1165-99%321,333-98%
Caravan00NA00NA
Durango1,9471,71314%6,1255,32115%
DODGE  BRAND2,6362,6191%8,3619,077-8%
50000NA00NA
500E3993815%1,851653183%
500X012-100%1638-58%
FIAT BRAND3993932%1,867691170%
Giulia3819100%1068525%
Stelvio834873%22220110%
Tonale60138-57%210396-47%
ALFA BRAND181205-12%538682-21%
TOTAL FCA CANADA28,47231,112-8%87,38099,295-12%

​​