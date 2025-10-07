FCA Canada announces sales results for the third quarter of 2025

FCA Canada reports 28,472 vehicles sold in the third quarter of 2025, a decline of 8% versus the same period last year. Calendar year-to-date sales are 87,380, a decline of 12% versus the same period last year.

Q3 2025 highlights:

Chrysler brand achieves 74% improvement in third-quarter 2025 sales on the strength of its award-winning, made-in-Canada minivan family; Pacifica sales led the charge, up 84% versus Q3 2024, with the value-oriented Grand Caravan up 65% compared to a year ago

Fiat brand continues sales growth in Q3 2025; Canada's lowest priced battery-electric vehicle (BEV), the Fiat 500e increased calendar-year-to-date segment market share to 22.5%, up from 11% share the year prior (source: S&P Global Mobility New Registration – Data as of August 31, 2025, most current data available as of October 1, 2025)

Jeep brand total sales increase 5% led by Wrangler, Compass and Wagoneer, up 21%, 37% and 7%, respectively

Ram Heavy Duty – part of Canada's hardest working pickups – sees sales increase 18% for Q3 2025, building off the strength of the new 2025 Ram Heavy Duty trucks, featuring a new 6.7-litre Cummins High-Output Turbo Diesel engine

Alfa Romeo Stelvio sales increase 73%

Quarter Sales Vol % CYTD Sales Vol % Model Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Curr Yr Pr Yr Change Compass 3,278 2,390 37% 8,130 6,753 20% Wrangler 3,769 3,105 21% 9,960 10,487 -5% Gladiator 403 496 -19% 1,063 2,032 -48% Cherokee 1 126 -99% 31 754 -96% Grand Cherokee 2,089 3,053 -32% 6,828 9,906 -31% Renegade 0 14 -100% 7 74 -91% Wagoneer 195 183 7% 575 992 -42% Wagoneer S 207 1 20600% 559 1 55800% Grand Wagoneer 32 96 -67% 227 392 -42% JEEP BRAND 9,974 9,464 5% 27,380 31,391 -13% Ram P/U 10,556 13,826 -24% 32,448 45,534 -29% ProMaster Van 898 2,399 -63% 4,189 3,825 10% ProMaster City 0 0 NA 0 1 -100% RAM BRAND 11,454 16,225 -29% 36,637 49,360 -26% 300 3 34 -91% 27 213 -87% Chrysler Grand Caravan 1,578 954 65% 4,869 3,670 33% Pacifica 2,247 1,218 84% 7,701 4,211 83% CHRYSLER BRAND 3,828 2,206 74% 12,597 8,094 56% Viper 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Hornet 471 619 -24% 1,565 1,719 -9% Charger(LB) 215 0 NA 575 0 NA Charger 2 122 -98% 64 704 -91% Challenger 1 165 -99% 32 1,333 -98% Caravan 0 0 NA 0 0 NA Durango 1,947 1,713 14% 6,125 5,321 15% DODGE BRAND 2,636 2,619 1% 8,361 9,077 -8% 500 0 0 NA 0 0 NA 500E 399 381 5% 1,851 653 183% 500X 0 12 -100% 16 38 -58% FIAT BRAND 399 393 2% 1,867 691 170% Giulia 38 19 100% 106 85 25% Stelvio 83 48 73% 222 201 10% Tonale 60 138 -57% 210 396 -47% ALFA BRAND 181 205 -12% 538 682 -21% TOTAL FCA CANADA 28,472 31,112 -8% 87,380 99,295 -12%

