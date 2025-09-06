F50 GT1: $100 million offer rejected, could have been the most expensive Ferrari ever

After dazzling the crowd at Monterey Car Week and winning the title of “Best in Show”, Art Zafiropoulo’s Ferrari F50 GT1 has reaffirmed its status as a true automotive legend. According to reports, the collector turned down a $100 million offer, an amount that would have made it the most expensive Ferrari ever sold. The decision underscores the historic importance and collectible value of this one-of-a-kind, still-functioning example, part of a production run limited to just three units built in Maranello.

Monterey Car Week, the exclusive event on California’s coast, is considered a one-of-a-kind showcase for collectors and supercar enthusiasts. While world premieres and the latest prototypes draw much of the attention, events like The Quail shine a spotlight on historic cars, celebrating their cultural significance and timeless allure.

In that setting, the F50 GT1 stood out as the absolute star. Zafiropoulo’s car, bearing chassis number 001, is powered by a rare 4.7-liter V12 producing around 739 hp, and it is the only one of the three ever finished in-house at Ferrari, an extra detail that further elevates its significance for collectors.

The market confirms the extraordinary value of this supercar. Just a few weeks ago, Ralph Lauren sold one of the other two F50 GT1s for $70 million, setting a record for Ferrari-related transactions. Other special editions, such as the Daytona SP3 599+1, have also reached astronomical prices, up to ten times higher than standard models, further proof of the undying appeal of collectible Ferraris.

Turning down a $100 million offer cannot have been easy, but the aura surrounding this F50 GT1 and its owner’s bond with the car make the decision understandable. At this moment, parting with such an iconic symbol would mean giving up a piece of history and prestige that only a handful of people in the world can claim to possess.