F44, Lewis Hamilton’s dream of a manual V12 Ferrari

When Lewis Hamilton made the seismic shift to Ferrari, fans didn’t just expect trophies. They expected the ultimate automotive fan service. Rumors immediately began swirling about “Project F44”, a tribute to Hamilton’s iconic racing number, that promised to revive the spirit of the Ferrari F40 using a V12 engine and, most shockingly, a manual transmission.

It was the kind of news that made purists weep with joy, especially since Ferrari officially killed the manual gate back in the early 2010s with the 599 GTB. However, the dream of a row-your-own gear supercar might have just stalled on the grid.

The F44 project has reportedly been cancelled. Unfortunately. While these remain unconfirmed speculations, the timing isn’t exactly surprising. Hamilton navigated a “nightmare season” at Maranello. The seven-time champ has spent more time exiting in Q1 than celebrating on the podium. Launching a celebratory halo car when you’re being outpaced by your teammate isn’t exactly the “brand synergy” Ferrari usually looks for.

The news is particularly stinging for those underwhelmed by the new Ferrari F80. While the F80 takes visual cues from the legendary V8 biturbo F40, it utilizes a V6 hybrid powertrain derived from the Le Mans-winning 499P. Ferrari insists this V6 is “superior”, but to many, the V12 engine remains the literal soul of the brand, tracing its lineage back to the 250 GTO.

Even if the manual V12 dream is dead, Hamilton won’t leave empty-handed. Ferrari has a habit of commissioning special versions of existing models for its drivers, much like the Daytona SP3 units delivered to Leclerc and Carlos Sainz. With Hamilton signed through the 2026 F1 season, which introduces a new era of sustainable engine regulations, there is still plenty of time for a “consolation prize” special edition. It just might not have the three pedals and twelve cylinders.