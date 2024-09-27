Exro Technologies reveals its partnership with Stellantis

After 14 months of absolute secrecy, Exro Technologies has finally announced its collaboration with Stellantis. This partnership involves integrating the Exro Coil Driver, developed by the Calgary, Canada-based company, into the electric motors of the automotive group’s vehicles.

Exro had been collaborating with Stellantis for over a year, a relationship that was conducted under a non-disclosure agreement. The patented Coil Driver units were demonstrated and tested in electric vehicles of the company led by CEO Carlos Tavares. The first phase of the program was successful, having improved the electrified motor design, enhanced performance, and reduced costs, stated Exro CFO Darrell Bishop. Coil Driver could now be integrated into Stellantis’ passenger vehicles, although it’s not yet known how quickly this will happen, nor how widely the units will be adopted.

In a February interview, Exro CEO Sue Ozdemir emphasized that installing the Coil Driver in passenger vehicles is a long-term goal for the company. In the partnership announcement, Eric Hustedt, Exro’s Chief Technology Officer, stated: “Stellantis has stimulated us to develop Coil Driver technology, highlighting the need to revolutionize propulsion systems for current electric vehicles. They challenged us to demonstrate how the technology can improve system efficiency and power while significantly reducing costs and accelerating global adoption of electric vehicles.”

The Coil Driver allows an electric motor to change its configuration during operation, thus optimizing both speed and torque, and reducing the need to use multiple motors and gearboxes. This technology has also been tested by Zero Motorcycles, an electric motorcycle manufacturer based in California, and by Linamar Corporation, active in eAxle production in Guelph, Ontario.

The electric vehicle component is manufactured at Exro’s production and assembly facility in Calgary. The first orders have been confirmed by Italian original equipment supplier (OEM) HB4 Group and Vicinity Motor Corp., an electric bus and commercial vehicle manufacturer based in Aldergrove, British Columbia.

Bishop confirmed that Stellantis is the “main global automotive OEM partner” they are working with to develop a passenger vehicle prototype scheduled for 2024. This project focuses on a Coil Driver motor design that reduces the use of rare earth metals, thus offering additional benefits.

Stellantis contacted Exro over 18 months ago to discuss its technology, following research by the global innovation team for solutions to integrate into passenger electric vehicles. Currently, Exro has moved to Phase 2 of Stellantis’ innovation program, where it will continue to provide Coil Driver prototypes for integration into Stellantis’ passenger electric vehicle platforms.

In addition to announcing Stellantis as its partner, Exro stated it is one of three finalists for the Best Supplier award in the Innovation category at the 2024 Stellantis Global Automotive Supplier Awards. The event, held in Turin, Italy, was attended by over 200 suppliers. “Exro was nominated for its expertise in innovative motor control technology, which has significantly improved our electrified motor design, enhanced performance, and reduced costs, demonstrating the commitment to accelerate electric vehicle adoption in the passenger car market,” stated Teresa Thiele, Stellantis Senior Vice President of Global Purchasing Programs, in the press release.