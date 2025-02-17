EV and battery costs will drop significantly in the near future, according to Fiat’s CEO

The Fiat Grande Panda will achieve great things globally, according to the CEO of the Italian company. Spanish newspaper El Espanol met with Olivier Francois, Fiat CEO and Global Chief Marketing Officer of Stellantis, where he discussed the brand’s objectives, upcoming models, and relationship with the Italian Government. “We are in the initial phase of the launch and have already received 15,000 orders,” he stated. Although it’s not yet possible to determine the exact mix between internal combustion vehicles and fully electric models, the goal is for 20% of sales to come from the electric version. Francois also emphasized that while in countries like France electric car penetration is higher, others, like Spain and Italy, are progressing at a slower pace in adopting electric vehicles.

Olivier Francois is confident that Fiat can soon offer truly affordable electric cars

Francois emphasized the importance of government support to reduce the price gap between internal combustion and electric cars. Additionally, he highlighted that electric car costs will decrease in the coming years thanks to technological advances, though he stated that improvements in charging infrastructure and a positive climate towards electric cars are also necessary. He reiterated that electric cars are superior in many aspects, such as acceleration, quietness, and pollution reduction.

“Electric car prices will decrease because technology will improve. But we also need support to reduce costs and enhance infrastructure. Furthermore, governments must create a positive climate towards electric cars,” he stated.

Regarding production, Olivier Francois discussed Fiat‘s plans to revive iconic models like the Panda, with the goal of making it a global car by 2027. Fiat‘s global sales distribution will be divided between Europe, South America, and the Middle East/Africa, with an initial focus on Europe. Fiat plans to return to the C-segment with innovative models, such as the reinvention of the Multipla, for which interior design will be essential to its name.

Furthermore, Olivier Francois expressed satisfaction with Fiat‘s growth and innovation following the merger between FCA and PSA, bringing new models like the 600 and Panda. Despite delays caused by component shortages, Fiat is now stronger than ever, aiming for a 5% market share in Europe. The brand is renovating its dealerships with a design that reflects the Italian spirit, without increasing costs. Francois also expressed optimism about the European Union’s future decision regarding emission regulations, hoping for a solution that balances energy transition with protecting the automotive industry.